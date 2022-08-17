  • Wednesday, 17th August, 2022

Racist Chants against Osimhen  under Probe in Italy

Femi Solaja with agency

The Italian football league has launched an enquiry after Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, suffered racist abuse from the stands during a Serie A match at Verona on Monday. 

The league’s disciplinary commission fined Verona 12,000 euros ($12,200) for insulting chants directed at the Napoli supporters. 

Now,  they wish to know exactly which part of the stadium and which section of fans were involved in the racist chants. 

An AFP reporter at the game heard a section of the home support launch monkey chants at Osimhen, the latest episode of racist chanting at Verona who have a long history of far-right sympathies among their hardcore support. 

Nigerian forward Osimhen was among the scorers in a thumping 5-2 win for Napoli. 

Last season Verona were ordered to close a section of their stadium for one match after racist chants from a section of their supporters. 

