Principal Harps on Self-discipline as Queen’s College Graduates 465

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The Principal, Queen’s College, Lagos, Dr Tokunbo Yakubu-Oyinloye, has advised outgoing students of the school to remain self-disciplined after leaving school.

She said this during the valedictory service and graduation ceremony of the class of 2022 with the theme ”The making of precious gems’.

She said as precious stones are formed through the processes of heat and pressure, the students have gone through the heat and pressure of Queen’s College and have come out triumphant.

She also advised them always to appreciate their parents, pray for their teachers, and remember their alma mater.

The President of the Queen’s College Old Girls’ Association (QCOGA), Mrs Ifueko Omoigui Okauru, said she identified with the graduands’ excitement, relief, anxiety and mixed feelings, having been through the process over 44 years ago.

She said the association has set out an ambitious strategic plan for 2019-2029 to re-establish Queen’s College as the number one ranked secondary school in Nigeria by 2029 in terms of infrastructure, education content, teacher quality measures and impactful leadership in the community.​

Okauru said the plan is to work within the ambit of the School-Based Management Committee (SBMC) to achieve the goals. She told the graduands to remember that the school torch had been handed to them in the class of 2022, “and you have a duty to keep passing it on, in words and deeds, in character and in giving.”

The PTA Chairman, Adedamola Adewuyi, while congratulating the outgoing students, said the college had equipped them with all it takes to conquer the world in diverse professions and vocations.

He said the journey to their next stage of life has already begun, and learning a new skill or trade – in addition to their planned career, will greatly enhance their standard of living.

He announced cash prizes of N50,000, 30,000 and 20,000 to the best three students in UTME, respectively- Otielechi Esther – 338; Ozili Lohechukwu – 334; and Kalu Gift – 324. “Mouka Foam is also giving out a deluxe premium dream time mattress to the student with the best UTME result.

The PTA also called on well-meaning individuals and corporate bodies to encourage excellence by rewarding distinction.

The colourful event witnessed the induction of graduating students into the old girls association and the pass-on the torch ceremony.