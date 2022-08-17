NSCDC Trains Female Squad on Sustainable Safe School Strategies

Michael Olugbode

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has declared a state of emergency in schools across the country, even as it conducted training for female squad on sustainable safe school strategies.

A statement issued yesterday and signed by the Director, Public Relations of NSCDC, Olusola Odumosu, said in an attempt to proactively protect Nigeria’s educational institutions, the Corps has trained its Specialised Female Squad unit on sustainable measures and strategies to be used in protecting schools nationwide, thereby curtailing security threats.

According to him, the Commandant-General of the Corps, Dr. Ahmed Audi, while declaring the two day Train-the-Trainer Capacity Building Workshop opened at the Corps national headquarters, Sauka, Abuja, said it has become important to ensure security in the schools.

Audi, who was represented by the DCG Crisis and Disaster Management, Nnamdi Nwinyi, noted that the workshop is apt, timely and germane to the implementation of the Safe School Initiative of the federal government.

He stressed that the workshop came at a time the country is contending with security challenges, which necessitate the need for more pragmatic actions to whittle down the menace of insecurity in the country.

He hinted that the Specialised Female Squad since its establishment has gained significant mileage against the ugly trend of kidnapping of school children for ransom and commended the squad for its deliberate efforts in repelling numerous kidnapping attempts on students and more importantly, keeping schools safe at all times.

The CG charged the unit to remain focused, resilient and committed to the security of schools and protection of students, teachers and other workers.

According to him, “The learning environment should be devoid of violence and crimes in order to attain educational excellence which is key to the growth and development of the country.

“Nothing in the world could be so precious than our children, which is why we have declared emergency in this sector to mitigate the multi-faceted threats challenging the nation’s security architecture, especially attacks on institutions of learning by bandits.

“We have developed strategic plans and a robust template that will crystalise into more precise action to prevail over these hostilities and achieve sustainable safe schools in Nigeria.

“Note that the workshop is structured to expand your capacity as members of the Female Squad Unit, you are therefore to compare notes, engage in critical thinking and come up with more robust templates to achieve sustainable safe schools in Nigeria.”

In his remark, the CEO of Supersonic Limited, Frank Ohwofa, thanked the Commandant-General for granting their company the opportunity to facilitate the training, and praised his foresight in creating the Specialised Female Squad.

He stated that the workshop is conceived to train the Female Squad Unit on new security trends and patterns employed by bandits and kidnappers for ransom.

On the other hand, he charged participants to take advantage of the training to build on the training already acquired before now with a view to filling necessary gaps.