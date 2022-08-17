Maple Canadian College Students Get over $1m Scholarship

Funmi Ogundare

Students of Maple Canadian College, Lekki,​ have received scholarships worth over $1 million in the 2021-22 academic year to enable them to further their studies abroad.

The Principal,​ Mrs Tinuade Olufolabi, disclosed this in a statement, saying that the college,​ in partnership with Rosedale Academy Canada, has found a way to wave the magic wand by providing a 10-month pathway programme to the Ontario Secondary School Diploma ( OSSD), a certificate awarded by the Ontario Ministry of Education, Canada.​ ​

​“As we announce the over $1 million in scholarships awarded to our graduates by global institutions during the just concluded 2021–2022 academic year, Maple Canadian College celebrates beating the odds,” she said.

She noted that the college has put in place state-of-the-art facilities required for learning, growth, and preparing students for the demanding life of international schooling.

The school offers a grade 12 Canadian curriculum programme that combines the experience of on-site Canadian-trained course instructors and the top-notch Learning Management System (LMS).

“We are proud of our 100 per cent admission success rate for post-secondary applications for our graduating students into international universities and colleges, as well as the over 90 per cent of our graduates who got scholarships totalling more than $1 million in the just concluded academic session,” said Olufolabi.

​Yearly, the principal noted, a total of 1.7 million scholarships are awarded, adding, “statistics indicate that just 7 per cent of college and university students will earn a scholarship, nonetheless.

“This is primarily due to either the large number of scholarship applicants competing for limited available scholarships or the high academic requirements necessary to obtain one,” added the principal.

Interested students that want to join Maple Canadian College can log on to the school’s website to register at https://maplecc.ca/admissions/.