Daunting Tasks Awaiting Oyebanji in Ekiti

Victor Ogunje writes that the scheduled take over of the reign of power in Ekiti state on October 16, 2022 by the governor- elect, Biodun Oyebanji, is expected to bring fresh air into governance in the state.

Biodun Oyebanji ascending the governorship seat in Ekiti State by October, 2022, will break the long-standing shackles of recycled leadership and offer a platform for local politician and “homeboy” to rule Ekiti for the first time. His victory will also usher in a back- to – back winning streak leadership by one party that had never recurred in Ekiti’s history.

The foregoing scenarios had made the expectations very high from all the strata of the state : both formal and informal sectors. Little wonder, highwired scrambling had begun to set agenda that would uplift their living standards and bring a paradigm shift to how Ekiti is governed for the governor-elect.

To lubricate all rough edges for smooth take off for Oyebanji, Governor Kayode Fayemi, had recently inaugurated a 20-member Transition Committee and a 4-member Advisory Council in preparation for the seamless transition of power to the Governor-elect.

The Transition committee is headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Foluso Daramola, while the incumbent Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, heads the advisory Committee, that has political bigwigs like former Deputy Governor, Abiodun Aluko, Senator Olubunmi Adetumbi and former All Progressives Congress State Chairman, Jide Awe, as members.

As encapsulated in the terms of reference, the committee is saddled with the responsibility of assessing the state’s assets and liabilities to give a well illuminating insight about the peak the governance has reached. Members are to also interact with all the groups and collate their charter of demands for broad-based knowledge about the people and government.

However, while inaugurating the committee, Fayemi was hopeful that members has an arduous task ahead of them and was optimistic that they will work assiduously to articulate programme of actions that would buffer whatever lapses that could affect smooth take off of the next government.

Fayemi, in his elucidative view, said the Transition Committee headed by the Secretary to the State Government will interact with the outgoing government to ensure a seamless transition and effective receipt of detailed handover notes.

The committee, according to him, will as well study the state of affairs of the present administration, review the programmes and projects of MDAs and non -formal sector and map out strategies for a smooth transition from the incumbent to the incoming government.

“I will therefore not want the import of this event to be lost on us, as it is a very crucial step in the consolidation of our democracy, especially for us in Ekiti State. Today, Ekiti state is leading the way again as a model sub-national government with the implementation of a carefully crafted law with robust provisions to ensure smooth transition of power from successive administrations of the governments of Ekiti state.

“We are pleased that our efforts would ensure that, regardless of electoral outcome, Ekiti will always win. This is also why one of the enduring legacies to be handed over to the incoming administration is the recently crafted 30 years State Development Plan, 2021-2050 which should serve as a critical roadmap to the new administration and even successive ones”, he said.

As sweet as the last victory was, Fayemi dropped a hint that the coming government would face a lot of challenges that will be occasioned by dwindling revenues and avalanche of demands from the populace.

The governor was however upbeat that Oyebanji’s dexterity in administration and sterling qualities would surely help him in piloting the affairs of the state. He said the governor-elect had held series of pivotal positions in the past where he proved his mettle, saying this will help him survive the hardship being experienced in governance.

“Oyebanji has been a central figure in my own administration from 2010-2014 and 2018-2022 and before then, he has been a central figure between 1999-2003 and deservedly shared in the credit for all we have been able to do for the good people of Ekiti state.

“As former Secretary to the State Government, he shared in our records of achievements in good governance and also in the challenges that we have experienced over the years in the course of this administration.

“He was there during my first term at the centre of our pioneering efforts to re-engineer regional integration in Western Nigeria with the establishment of the Developmental Agenda for Western Nigeria Commission when he served as Commissioner for Integration and Inter-Governmental Affairs which was to later berth Amotekun.

“He has been part of the team that prioritized workers’ welfare to ensure the prompt payment of salaries and pension and has been actively involved in the Ekiti State Security Council as the Secretary that understands the issues and our approach to security sector governance in the state.

“I found in him a conscientious public servant who is trust-worthy in all his dealings and very dependable. I owe him a debt of gratitude for being the engine room behind all the efforts I’ve outlined and for his faithfulness to all that has been committed to him through the years. I am so gratified that we have found in Biodun Oyebanji and Christianah Afuye worthy successors because there is no true success and legacy without successor that can continue with the vision.

“As my administration transitions out, I’m confident that with Biodun Oyebanji and Christiana Afuye, Ekiti is certainly in very safe hands. I have no reservations that in commending them to the good people of our state as worthy successors for the offices of Governor and Deputy Governor who would carry on with our vision and usher Ekiti into a new season of sustainable development, peace and prosperity. And I ask that Ekiti Kete gives the incoming administration the same degree of support and goodwill that I have enjoyed.”.

As instructed by Fayemi, the victory recorded by Oyebanji will surely come with a price. The most daunting of this is the good governance the people of the state are craving for and anxiously awaiting.

It is not gainsaying the fact that the people have lost trust in their leaders in this country. There has been a deep-seated mistrust between the government and the governed. The people had created an impression that leaders at all levels are scoundrels, who are only interested in bolstering their financial profiles through egregious corruption at the expense of the populace.

The only way the incoming government can disabuse the minds of already skeptical and cynical public is to rev the pedal of development. This Oyebanji can undertake via zealous and diligent implementation of his six-point agenda, that touches on good governance, security, human capital development, infrastructural facelift, tourism and other pivotal sectors.

To underscore that the task of building Ekiti would be herculean, there have been discordant tunes coming from the pensioners and civil servants over unpaid arrears, with high hope that all will be magically paid under Oyebanji.

The artisans, market men and women, Okada riders, drivers’ unions and other non-formal sector components, who are less angry, have started setting agenda for the next government about their expectations.

The Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Ekiti chapter, Mr Joel Olomi Akinola, said the first agenda that would put a soothing balm on the already bruised bodies of his members is for Oyebanji to upon assumption of office declare a State of emergency on all hanging pension benefits.

The visibly livid NUP boss, said it sounds incredible that the government was owing N37.5 billion gratuity arrears of retirees. He opined that the N100 million being released monthly by Fayemi to defray the backlog should be jacked up to N500 million to accommodate their needs.

Akinola revealed that an aggregate of 587 pensioners are either dead or bedridden in Ekiti due to infirmity suffered as a result of incapacity to get the required treatments for their ailments.

His words: “In view of the huge gratuity debt owed by government, the union is suggesting that the state government should declare a state of emergency on payment of terminal benefits of pensioner. We suggest that the monthly allocation be increased to N500m, and be made regular. Between now and October, government should do the needful and offer the debt owed our members.

“Can we continue with this hopelessness? Payment of gratuity is not a charity or as if we are begging for empowerment, it is a matter of right. We have cried on radio and addressed several press conferences and the government never bothered. Not paying the little we earn is like sentencing us to death.

“We have written to Biodun Oyebanji to congratulate him on his victory and we are patiently waiting for him to be sworn in, so that we can pay him a visit and present all our expected demands”.

Lending credence to the position canvassed by the pensioners, the Trade Union Congress and Nigerian Labour Congress Chairmen in Ekiti, Sola Adigun and Kolapo Olatunde respectively, said workers, who are still in the service of the state must have their matters prioritised by Oyebanji’s administration.

Adigun specifically regretted that the government is owing workers over N57 billion of salary, deductions, leave and promotion arrears, which he said, had adversely affected their wellbeing and productivity in the discharge of their duties.

Accitding to him: “What we are taking as take home now as workers can’t take us half home. Workers are really suffering and we expect that the incoming government will prioritise this. We are hoping that all these demands will be met by the incoming goverment.

“We know that the economy is harsh and dwindling, but with outside the box thinking and collaboration with critical stakeholders, the incoming goverment can make Ekiti people proud. They can meet all our demands as a critical sector for more productivity”.

The transport unions and Okada riders are also not relenting in their expectations that the incoming government would incorporate them into its priority list to palliate their sufferings.

The State Chairman, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, Chief Rotimi Olabiwonnu, said the drivers remain unflagging in their belief that Oyebanji would turn around their fortunes, by way of patronage.

“Our belief that the APC is a progressive party has not changed. We used to have a policy where government will purchase buses under the Mass Transit programme and give to drivers on hired purchase, so that redundant members can be gainfully engaged.

“We found this programme rewarding because it helps public transport in no small measures. It used to help in providing jobs for the people and also in reduction of transport fares for both intra and inter city transportation. We are hoping that all these will be implemented under the incoming government”.

Education is the most thriving and flourishing industry Ekiti is known and reputed for. Students, particularly those in the tertiary level are expectant that they will be accorded a priority under Oyebanji leadership.

The National President of the National Association of Nigerian Students(NANS), Sunday Asefon, said the era when students were given unfettered access to robust scholarships, rewarding bursary, and affordable tuition fee should be brought back for his colleagues and intending admission seekers to have enhanced opportunities to tertiary education.

Asefon, who commended Fayemi’s government for initiating free education at the primary and secondary cadres, submitted that he expected Oyebanji to sustain the policy and go ahead to do more to prepare a strong foundation for education in Ekiti.

“Education is our industry in Ekiti, the only sector where we have the highest comparative advantage. We expect that Biodun Oyebanji will fully comply with the 26 percent budgetary provision for education in line with UNEECO’s prescription. Education is wealth and life and it has to be accorded priority”, Asefon said.

Market men and women are also expecting their own fair share of the dividends of democracy the incoming goverment will dish out to the people.

Two prominent traders, Alhaji Deji Ayelabola and Chief Mrs Bolanle Awe, who are plying their trades at the popular Erekesan Market in Ado Ekiti, demanded a robust Microcredit scheme for their members to expand their businesses as witnessed under the first term of Fayemi-led government.

“The growth of our businesses is our priority. And lack of access to fund has always been the snag. But we expect the in coming goverment to initiate a Microcredit scheme, where traders can have access to funds to boost their businesses and we are hopeful that the incoming governor will accord this on its priority list”.

Members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, who worked for Oyebanji’s victory are of the view that they too would savour democracy dividends through patronage and appointment of the right people among them into positions.

A chieftain of the party and former Senior Legislative Assistant, Mr. Gold Adesola Adedayo, appealed to the governor-elect to improve on the reward mechanism of the party, while superintending over the party as the rallying point.

Adedayo said: “The reward mechanism must be improved upon. Party members, especially loyal and qualified ones must be rewarded with appointments, so that they can remain committed to serve the people and the party.

“The outgoing governor had really done creditably well in this regard, but there was a radical need for improvement and that is what I believe the incoming governor will do”, he said.