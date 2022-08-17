  • Wednesday, 17th August, 2022

CBN Raises Interest Rate on Naira Savings Deposits to 30% of MPR

Latest | 17 seconds ago

James Emejo

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced an upward adjustment of the negotiable minimum interest rate payable on local currency savings deposits to 30 per cent of the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR).

In September 2020, the central bank, as part of efforts to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, had slashed the minimum interest rate payable on Naira savings deposits from 30 per cent of MPR to 10 per cent of MPR.

The bank had explained that the move was aimed at stimulating growth in the larger economy following the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic.

The apex bank, in a letter addressed to all banks and titled, “Review of Interest Rate on Savings Deposits”, which was dated August 15, 2022 and signed CBN Director, Banking Supervision Department, Mr. Haruna Mustafa, stated that it became necessary to review the rate back to 30 per cent of MPR following the return of normalcy in the economy and considering the prevailing macroeconomic conditions.

According to the CBN, the effective date for the implementation of the new circular was August 1, 2022 and further superseded the earlier correspondence on the subject matter.

However, CBN while announcing the reduction of the minimum interest rate payable on local currency savings deposits to 10 per cent of MPR last year, observed with satisfaction, the declining trends in market rates in the banking sector following the implementation of policies aimed at stimulating credit flows to the real sector among others.

As a result, the apex bank reviewed interest payable on savings deposits as provided in its Guide to Charges by Banks, Other Financial and Non-Financial Institutions issued in December 2019.

Consequently, the interest rate on local currency savings deposits was reduced to 10 per cent of MPR.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.