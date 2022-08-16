Sanwo-Olu Commissions PH Flyover, Commends Julius Berger

Bennett Oghifo

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated the Rivers State Government and commended Julius Berger Plc., for the construction of the Orochiri-Worokwu flyover bridge in Port Harcourt.

The projects inaugurated by the Rivers State Government in Port Harcourt included a flyover, a dualised road, and new quarters for members of the State House of Assembly. There was a flag off of another road dualisation project.

Julius Berger’s regional manager, Engr. Juergen Fischer who represented the company’s managing director at the events, on behalf of the executive management and the board, expressed the company’s appreciation to the government and people of Rivers State for the confidence reposed in Julius Berger as the contractor to deliver the key infrastructural projects.

Fischer said the Orochiri-Worokwu flyover was the 7th in the series of successfully constructed flyovers by Julius Berger for the Rivers State Government. According to Fischer, with the commissioning of the Orochiri/Worokwu Flyover and all its adjoining service roads, turns and roundabouts, , the project closes the last gaps on the strategic Aba expressway within the Rivers State capital, Port Harcourt, freeing it of every travel obstruction. Fischer also proudly recalled Julius Berger’s landmark construction and delivery of the Rebisi, Rumuola, Oro-abali as well as the new GRA flyovers, promising successful deliveries of other ongoing projects being handled by the company for the Rivers State Government.

Another major infrastructural project, the Ogbunabli/Eastern Byepass also constructed by Julius Berger Plc, was commissioned by the Rivers State Government during the ceremonies. The Special Guest of Honour for the ceremony was the former Governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko. He congratulated Governor Wike and the Rivers people for the superb quality of the dualised road and commended Julius Berger for a job well executed.

The Rivers State House of Assembly quarters also built by Julius Berger was commissioned by the Special Guest of Honour, the Rt. Hon. Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, during the serial project commissioning events in Port Harcourt. For the flag of a new project to be constructed by the ever-reliable Julius Berger for the Rivers State Government, the dualisation of the Azikiwe/Iloabuchi road in Port Harcourt, the former Governor of Ondo State, H.E. Dr. Olusegun Mimiko was in Port Harcourt as Special Guest of Honour. At this event, Gov. Wike said that “Julius Berger has continued to prove to us that it can take on any construction and engineering job; they deliver to specification and on time. No delay, no story.”

It would be recalled that earlier in the year, during the commissioning of the Rumuola and GRA flyovers which were also built by Julius Berger in Port Harcourt, Wike had stated that, “JBN’s work is enviable benchmark for engineering competence, strong technical capacity and unwavering commitment to delivering excellent and lasting quality”. The Governor further said, “I therefore congratulate Julius Berger for another clear proof of your ability to deliver good jobs, and on schedule….Well done Julius Berger.”

Engr. Fischer expressed Julius Berger’s appreciation to both the host communities and the JBN project team for the peaceful cooperation that birthed successful execution of the projects.