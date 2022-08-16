  • Tuesday, 16th August, 2022

Osimhen Kicks off New Serie A Season with Goal, Assist

Victor Osimhen kicked off the new Serie A season from where he stopped last term, scoring a goal and providing an assist as Napoli hammered Verona 5-2 away on Monday evening.

The Super Eagles forward scored in three minutes of first half added time to put Napoli 2-1 ahead. Osimhen celebrated his goal by teasing the Verona fans who racially abused him last season when he scored twice for Napoli.

With 11 minutes left to play, Osimhen then provided the assist for Napoli’s fifth goal scored by Matteo Politano.

With seven minutes remaining Osimhen was replaced by Head Coach  Luciano Spalletti.

The win took Napoli to top spot in the league table ahead of the likes of champions AC Milan, Inter Milan, Roma who also recorded wins in their opening game.

Last season Osimhen scored 14 goals in 27 appearances in the Italian topflight which helped Napoli secure Champions League spot.

