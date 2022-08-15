‘Why Osun PDP Handlers Should Apologise to Oyetola over False Accusation’

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State yesterday asked the Chairman of the state Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Akindele Adekunle, to tender an apology to the state Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, for falsely accusing him (the governor) and his administration of being the masterminds of the intra-PDP squabble that claimed the lives of two people, including a pregnant woman, few days ago.

The PDP caretaker chairman recently immediately went into the frenzy of issuing needless statements, “blaming Oyetola, who can hardly hurt a fly of promoting and instigating the crisis over the outcome of the voting phase of the governorship election in the state.

“Adekunle who copiously engaged in the use of subterfuge, propaganda, stratagem and other unconventional tactics to fraudulently hold Oyetola responsible for the Ede crisis as one of the various ploys to whip up sentiment for the retention of the PDP’s pyrrhic victory absolutely failed in his ulterior mission.”

In a statement issued and made available to THISDAY yesterday by the Media Adviser to the Osun State APC chairman, Kola Olabisi, said the unfolding development after the crisis expressly revealed that Oyetola and the local government chapter of the APC had nothing to do with the crisis which was purely a PDP affair of its members who were fighting over the left-over of the governorship election largesse given to Oloba Atapara Ward 1, Ede-North Local Government Area chapter of the PDP by the Governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, who was declared the winner of the July16, 2022 governorship election in the state by the electoral national umpire.

The statement noted that at the end of the melee, it was surprisingly discovered that one Mr. Abideen Olalekan, a 45-year-old bricklayer, an APC member, and his younger brother’s wife, Mrs. Kafayat Olalekan, an auxiliary nurse, were allegedly shot dead by the newly-appointed police security team to the governor-elect led by a Chief Security Officer (CSO) in a gruesome manner.

“The question is, why must the controversial Osun State PDP caretaker committee chairman rush to the media, blaming Oyetola and his government for the crisis without waiting for the investigation of the issue by the conventional statutory authority saddled with such constitutional responsibility?”

He posited: “Must the Ondo State-born foisted Osun State caretaker committee chairman employ the use of political claptrap to promote and fuel avoidable political crisis in the state of the virtuous in order to impress his emergency employer that he is always at their beck and call and subsequently heating up the polity?

“Should a supposed political party leader be rushing to the press without having an in-depth knowledge of the kernel of an issue? It is shameful that Adekunle has been operating like a drunken bull in a China shop in his fruitless efforts to call Oyetola a bad name in order to hang him.

“For God sake, the Osun State PDP caretaker committee chairman is lettered enough to know an election is a process which begins at registration of voters, actual voting and the last aspect being the litigation segment.”

The statement made it cleared that “the series of the lies reeled out from the Adekunle-led controversial PDP executive members’ rumour mill are enough reasons to classify same as a body of mere composition writers who are always looking for anything, whether genuine or counterfeit, to denigrate the sitting Governor Oyetola in order to impress the Ede community that they are working for.”

It is no longer news that Oyetola and the APC have dragged Senator Adeleke, the PDP candidate, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to the governorship election tribunal in Osogbo, the state capital, in line with the exercise of his constitutional right to do so.