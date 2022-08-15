South Africa Visa Application Centres Resume Services in Two Cities for convenience of Nigerian nationals

● VFS Global operates three South Africa Visa Application Centres in the cities of Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt, five days a week

● Optional value-added services at the Centres include personalised services at our Premium Lounge facility, and more



Ugo Aliogo

Effective 13 July 2022, the South Africa Visa Application Centres in Lagos and Port Harcourt have resumed operations for the convenience of Nigerian nationals residing in these locations.

A statement by the group made available to THISDAY said applicants can now visit the South Africa Visa Application Centres in Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt for all visa categories at the following operational timings (except all public holidays): Monday to Friday from 8a.m to 3p.m.

South Africa is a key destination for Nigerian nationals for business, holidays, visiting friends and relatives, education and medical care. To book their appointments based on their purpose of visit to South Africa at a Centre closer to their location, applicants can visit our website (https://visa.vfsglobal.com/nga/en/zaf), call our helpdesk at 08150188800 or email us at info.zang@vfshelpline.com for any assistance.

Head- Sub-Saharan Africa for VFS Global, Mr. Hariprasad Viswanathan, noted, “Our South Africa Visa Application Centres in Lagos and Port Harcourt are now fully operational effective 13 July 2022 for all Nigerian nationals seeking a visa to South Africa. Please adhere to the precautionary measures established at our Centres for their safety and that of our employees. Applicants who wish to avoid visiting public places can also use optional services, such as courier service for passport pass-back, so they do not have to visit the Visa Application Centre twice.”

The statement said some key features (optional for greater convenience) at the centres for added comfort and convenience to enhance the overall experience of applicants include: premium Lounge facility for more personalised service at the Visa Application Centre, 24/7 Customer support through our call centre, email communication, courier service facility for delivery of passport to your doorstep, photocopy services for submitting high-quality copies of your key documents, and SMS service facility to track your application.

The statement added that VFS Global has a long-standing relationship with the Republic of South Africa since 2010, “currently, we service the Department of Home Affairs through a network of 45 Visa Application Centres in 18 countries.”