REA Signs MoUs to Deepen Clean Energy Transition, Food Security 

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at deepening Nigeria’s clean energy transition, strengthening agro-industrial productivity, and accelerating innovation driven economic development across the country.

The agreements, signed with the Nigerian Commodity Exchange (NCX) and the Young Innovators of Nigeria (YIN), the agency said, reflects its growing role beyond electricity access alone, positioning the REA as a national platform for productive use infrastructure, industrial growth, innovation, and sustainable economic transformation.

The first partnership was signed between the REA and the NCX on a National Collaborative Framework for Agro-Industrial Cluster Development, Renewable Energy Deployment, and Commodity Trade Formalisation Across Nigeria, in furtherance of the federal government’s food security agenda under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

NCX, a federal government-backed institution established to regulate, operate, and facilitate transparent and structured agricultural commodity trading in Nigeria, will collaborate with the REA to integrate renewable energy infrastructure into agricultural value chains nationwide.

Through the partnership, both institutions seek to establish a scalable national model that links reliable solar-powered energy systems with commodity aggregation, processing, storage, trading, and export infrastructure.

The collaboration is expected to significantly reduce post-harvest losses, improve value retention for Nigerian agricultural produce, strengthen food security and sovereignty, stimulate agro-industrial productivity, and support the growth of non-oil foreign exchange earnings.

The partnership, according to the agency, further reinforces the growing recognition that energy access and agricultural productivity are deeply interconnected pillars of national economic development.

The second partnership was signed between the REA and the Young Innovators of Nigeria on a strategic collaboration toward the co-hosting and joint implementation of the Technology Ecosystem Dialogue (TED).

YIN is a leading national platform focused on bridging Nigeria’s digital skills gap by empowering young people, women, startup founders, and persons with disabilities through innovation, STEM education, entrepreneurship support, mentorship, and technology driven capacity building initiatives. To date, over 30,000 young Nigerians have benefited from YIN’s programmes and training initiatives.

The partnership will establish a framework for both institutions to jointly mobilise resources, engage stakeholders, and implement the Technology Ecosystem Dialogue annually in alignment with national priorities around clean energy, innovation, digital transformation, and smart mobility.

Under the framework, the REA will provide institutional backing and technical expertise to strengthen the clean energy and sustainability components of the initiative, while also participating actively in exhibitions, policy dialogues, panel sessions, hackathons, stakeholder engagement, and implementation of key outcomes from the dialogue.

The collaboration is also expected to further strengthen conversations around the intersection of renewable energy, emerging technologies, entrepreneurship, youth development, and sustainable infrastructure systems in Nigeria.

The signing of both agreements, the REA said, further demonstrates the agency’s evolving strategic role in connecting renewable energy deployment with broader national priorities including food security, industrialisation, technology innovation, youth empowerment, and economic resilience.