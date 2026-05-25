FG Implementing AI-Driven Public Service Reforms, Sovereign Digital Infrastructure, Says Walson-Jack

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The federal government has reaffirmed its commitment to improving public service delivery through deployment of sovereign digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence to achieve accelerated public service digitalization.

It said the Federal Civil Service was embracing innovation, resilience, and technology-driven reforms to strengthen governance and service delivery.

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Esther Walson-Jack, gave the indication at the International Civil Service Conference (ICSC) 2026 in Abuja.

The conference brought together Heads of Service from different states and countries, senior government officials, reform experts, and technology stakeholders to discuss the future of governance and digital transformation in Africa, using the Nigerian Public Service as a benchmark.

She disclosed that all 38 federal ministries and extra-ministerial departments met the December 2025 deadline to fully digitalise their operations and transition to paperless governance.

According to her, the Federal Government’s Service-Wise GPT platform-an AI-powered tool designed to help civil servants navigate service rules and institutional knowledge, has recorded over 50,000 conversations.

“These are not vanity metrics. They are evidence that technology, when it solves real problems, gets adopted,” she said.

Walson-Jack stressed that artificial intelligence must support human capacity and improve public service delivery, not replace human judgement.

She also credited the progress in public service reforms to the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, noting that the administration had strengthened accountability, performance, and results across the public sector.

The Head of Service further commended Galaxy Backbone and their technical partner on the 1Government Cloud programme for supporting the Federal Government’s digitalisation agenda.

Also speaking, Group Chief Executive Officer of Crown Interactive and technical partner to Galaxy Backbone on the GBB 1Government Cloud, Wumi Oghoetuoma, presented the company’s vision for Africa’s sovereign digital public infrastructure.

He described the 1Government Cloud framework as a government-focused digital workspace designed to place civil servants at the centre of public sector transformation.

“The civil servant is also a citizen. She is not just the person behind the desk; she is the person the desk was built to serve,” he said.