Shettima Canvasses Deeper Nigeria-Benin Ties At Wadagni’s Inauguration

.Says both nations share common destiny rooted in history, trade, regional security

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Sunday reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and a deeper strategic partnership with the Republic of Benin to sustain economic and democratic gains in the region.

According to him, both nations share a common destiny rooted in history, culture, trade, and collective responsibility for regional security.

Shettima, who spoke in Cotonou, the Benin Republic capital, where he represented President Bola Tinubu at the inauguration of President Romuald Wadagni, said the Tinubu administration considers the Nigeria-Benin relationship strategic to regional integration and democratic stability within West Africa.

The Vice President said Nigeria’s presence at the event reflected the President’s enduring commitment to solidarity and cooperation with neighbouring countries.

“Our presence here in Cotonou underlines President Tinubu’s unwavering, deep-seated commitment to strengthening ties with our neighbours,” he stated.

Shettima described the relationship between Nigeria and Benin Republic as one built on centuries of social interaction, cultural affinity and economic interdependence that transcend political boundaries.

“Our border with the Benin Republic stretches across nearly 600 kilometres, spanning six Nigerian states, including Kebbi State. Our cultural and historical ties run deep—we intermarry, and our communities overlap.

“There are Yoruba people on this side of the border just as there are in Nigeria. Benin has a Borgu Province, while we have a Borgu Local Government Area in Niger State. We are essentially one people tied to a common destiny,” he said

According to him, both countries must continue to work together in promoting democratic governance, peace and economic prosperity across the ECOWAS sub-region.

“Because of this, we must show solidarity, empathy and active support toward strengthening democracy in West Africa,” he added.

The Vice President disclosed that trade relations between both nations currently hover around $2 billion annually, noting that approximately five million Nigerians reside in Benin Republic out of its estimated population of 15 million people.

Shettima noted that Nigeria and Benin Republic have deepened cooperation in border security, grassroots governance, trade facilitation and infrastructure development as part of broader regional integration efforts under ECOWAS.

In August, 2025, both countries formalised grassroots cooperation through a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at strengthening collaboration among local governments, traditional rulers and border communities to tackle cross-border crimes and improve socio-economic ties.

The agreement established direct cooperation between Nigerian border local government areas and neighbouring communities in Benin, particularly in border towns such as Seme, Igbokofi and Ilara.

This arrangement, the Vice President said, has contributed to improvements in commercial activities, agriculture, infrastructure and local security coordination, while opening new opportunities for businesses and residents operating across border communities.

He recalled that Nigeria and Benin are also implementing regional trade and economic frameworks under the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme and the Common External Tariff system aimed at improving the business environment and accelerating regional economic integration.

“As ECOWAS member states, both countries continue to uphold the protocol on free movement of persons, allowing citizens to stay within each other’s territories for up to 90 days without visa requirements,” Shettima further stated.