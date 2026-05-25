CAPPA Premieres ‘Sweet Poison’ Documentary, Pushes for Stronger Sugary Drinks Tax

Sunday Ehigiator

Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) has premiered a new documentary titled Sweet Poison, raising concerns over the growing health and environmental dangers linked to the consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs) in Nigeria.

The 20-minute documentary was screened during a media presentation held over the weekend in Lagos, where the organisation called for stronger government policies to curb the rising consumption of sugary drinks and address the increasing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) across the country.

Speaking at the event, CAPPA’s Executive Director, Akinbode Oluwafemi, described the issue as not only a public health concern but also a media, environmental and policy challenge.

According to him, sugary drinks have become deeply embedded in everyday Nigerian life through aggressive advertising, celebrity endorsements and widespread market penetration.

“Across Nigeria today, sugary drinks have become deeply woven into everyday life. They are in our homes, schools, markets, offices, social gatherings, and even spaces where access to clean drinking water is difficult,” Oluwafemi said.

He warned that behind the “bright labels, catchy jingles and colourful campaigns” of beverage companies lies a growing public health crisis marked by increasing cases of Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, obesity, stroke, kidney disease and cardiovascular complications.

“Sweet Poison is an attempt to connect the dots. It combines medical evidence, lived experiences and on-the-ground realities to show how growing dependence on sugary drinks is quietly reshaping the nation’s health profile,” he added.

The documentary features medical experts, policymakers, students, traders, fishermen, consumers and individuals living with non-communicable diseases, highlighting the impact of unhealthy diets and ultra-processed beverages on Nigerian communities.

CAPPA also used the screening to draw attention to the environmental impact of the sugary drinks industry, especially plastic pollution and waste generated from single-use packaging.

“The film also explores another dimension that is often ignored: the environmental footprint of the sugary drinks industry. From plastic pollution choking our drainage systems and waterways to waste generated by single-use packaging, communities are increasingly paying the environmental price for corporate profit,” Oluwafemi stated.

At the centre of the advocacy campaign is Nigeria’s Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Tax introduced under the Finance Act 2021, which imposes a N10-per-litre excise duty on sweetened and carbonated drinks.

While acknowledging the policy as a step in the right direction, CAPPA argued that the current tax framework remains too weak to significantly reduce consumption or discourage harmful industry practices.

According to the organisation, the documentary advocates a revised tax structure, including a 50 per cent excise tax on the retail price of sugary drinks, or at minimum 20 per cent, alongside the earmarking of revenues for health promotion and nutrition programmes.

“With the burden of non-communicable diseases rising and healthcare costs climbing, Nigeria cannot afford half-measures. A stronger SSB tax is a fiscal tool, and a necessary public health intervention,” Oluwafemi said.

He further stressed the documentary was not intended to demonise consumers but to encourage conversations around the systems and commercial interests influencing food choices.

“Sweet Poison is not an attack on personal choice. Rather, it is an invitation to confront the systems, policies and commercial interests shaping those choices,” he said.

The screening attracted health experts and stakeholders, including Dr Saheed Balogun, Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association; diabetes advocate Ronke Opaleye; Founder of the Diabetes & Limb Salvage Foundation, Osarenkhoe Chima-Nwogwugwu; Chief Executive Officer of Stradev Nigeria, Dr Leslie Adogame; and publisher of Nigeria Health Online, Sam Eferaro.

CAPPA disclosed that the documentary premiered on TVC News on May 5 and is currently airing on multiple media platforms nationwide, while also being available on CAPPA’s YouTube and social media channels.