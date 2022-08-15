FG Lauds SIFAX Group, Assures of support

The Minister of Transportation, Muazu Sambo, has lauded SIFAX Group for its socio-economic impact on the nation and promised to support the company’s businesses in order to contribute more to the economy.

He made this known during an inspection tour of Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited, the flagship business of SIFAX Group at Tin Can Island Port.

According to the Minister, SIFAX Group and its subsidiaries are adding great value to the Nigerian maritime sector and by extension the economy, and as such, deserves the government’s support.

He said: “I am excited at what your company is doing. You are really doing a great job. I want to assure you that we will look into the issue of concession renewal and make sure that this is wrapped up in no time. All the challenges being faced by your business have been outlined and we have begun consulting relevant agencies to make sure that we tackle them headlong. The maritime sector is dear to my heart and with the right atmosphere it can become the major earner for government. We will make sure that this terminal will operate at maximum capacity in no time”.

While welcoming him to the terminal, Managing Director, Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited, John Jenkins noted that the company was committed to exploring the potentials of the maritime sector, adding that SIFAX Group, the parent company, is continually investing in the terminal in order to deliver best value for all customers and grow the industry.

Executive Director, SIFAX Off Dock Nigeria Limited, Captain Ibraheem Olugbade, also highlighted SIFAX Group’s intervention in the maritime sector through the development of various inland container terminals around Tin Can and Apapa Ports.