I’ll Run an Inclusive Govt, Says Oyo SDP Guber Candidate, Lana 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) gubernatorial candidate in Oyo State, Mr. Michael Lana, has assured residents of the state of running an all inclusive government if elected as governor.

He gave the assurance at the weekend during a courtesy visit to the Seriki Sabo of Ibadanland, Alhaji Aliyu Dahiru Zungeru, at his palace in Sabo, Ibadan.

He said he is at home with all the tribes in the state who he believed are contributing their quota to the development of the state, adding that the time has come for government at all levels to be interested in what unites the people.

Lana, who emphasized that he is different from the other candidates given his disposition to tackle the challenges facing the state from the root, insisted that his utmost priority as governor would be to ensure that the state takes its rightful position in the country.

According to him, “The situation in the country today calls for all the tribes to work together as it is only through unity that we can have the best for Nigerians. I am thus pledging that if elected governor, I would be more interested in what would make the state strong by carrying everybody along.

“I would be different from the other candidates who are not interested in asking relevant questions before telling the people what they would do, as I would be interested in tackling the various challenges facing the state from the root.”

He added that as a man of his words, he would deliver on his electoral promises, insisting that what he cannot do he does not promise.

The Seriki Sabo, who welcomed him alongside his Council of Chiefs, while speaking through the Madaki of Ibadanland, Alhaji Seidu Aminu, said his palace is open to him at all times, praying that Almighty Allah would guide him as he goes about selling his candidature to the people of the state.