Ghana High Commission Disowns Akufo-Addo’s Purported Letter Advising Tinubu to Suspend Presidential Ambition

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Ghana High Commission in Nigeria has urged Nigerians to leave Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo out of Nigeria’s internal affairs and politics.

The High Commission, in a statement on Sunday, insisted that at no time did the Ghanaian President advise the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to excuse himself from his ambition to rule Nigeria and rather support Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) on health ground.

The statement titled ‘Fake News Alert: President of Ghana Disowns Post Asking Tinubu to Give Peter Obi a Chance,’ read: “The attention of the Ghana High Commission in Abuja has been drawn to an online news publication alleging that the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has written to the 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Asiwaju Bola Tinibu, to ‘give Peter Obi a chance and seek treatment for his health’.

“The Ghana High Commission wishes to state categorically that the publication is completely false. The public should, therefore, disregard the misleading publication, which has no basis. As a matter of emphasis, the President of the Republic of Ghana has not written any such letter to the APC Leader.

“Ghana and Nigeria boast of decades of cordial, solid, and fraternal relations, underpinned by the belief in the tenets of democratic governance, rule of law, respect for, and adherence to the principle of non-interference in the internal political mechanisms of other countries.

“To that end, the President of the Republic of Ghana will not interfere in Nigeria’s internal affairs and politics, as captured in the series of tweets of Tuesday, 9 August 2022, from His Excellency’s Twitter handle (@NAkufoAddo). It is hoped that this added perspective would serve to dispel misconceptions created by the online publication.”