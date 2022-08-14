Family of Police Inspector Killed by Colleague in Imo Petitions IG

Amby Uneze in Owerri





The family of a Police Inspector, Iseke Koradaman, who was allegedly shot dead by his colleague has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Usman Akali over the killing.

Koradaman, who was serving in Imo State Police Command, was allegedly shot and killed by his colleague, Chikadibia Okebata on August 10, 2022 on his way to work with his team at Ejemekwuru in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government of the state.

According to the petition, a copy which was made available to THISDAY, an eyewitness and the deceased’s colleagues who sustained several injuries during the attack confirmed that even after the deceased had been shot dead, his murderer still came down to confirm that it was actually the deceased.

They family alleged that when the murderer confirmed the identity of the deceased, who was in uniform, he then turned his lifeless body and shot at him three times on his head.

“Worst of it is that the alleged murderer was arrested the same day and was released that same day by the Imo State Commissioner of Police who claimed that the order to release him came from above.

“Mr. IGP sir, does it mean that Nigeria Police is now training and protecting criminals? Is Nigeria police being used as hired assassins? Where are the other colleagues of the deceased that was in the car with him before he was shot dead? Who and who escaped with bullet wounds?

“What’s their own side of the story?

Why has the CP Imo State command quickly released the alleged murderer in a haste?

What will be the fate of the deceased wife and eight children?”

“We are therefore calling on all well-meaning Nigerians, civil society groups worldwide, all human right activists and the Inspector General of Police to immediately step into this matter since the CP in the state command is not doing anything about it,” it was stated.