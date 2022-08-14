Buhari Names Bashir Ahmad Special Assistant on Digital Communications 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has named his former Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, as his Special Assistant on Digital Communications.

This was contained in a letter of appointment dated July 20, 2022 addressed to Ahmad by the

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who said the appointment took effect from July 19, 2022.

Ahmad had resigned his previous position as Personal Assistant to the president earlier this year in line with the presidential directive urging all political office holders wishing to contest elective office to resign.

The presidential media aide lost his bid to secure the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the party’s primaries to represent Gaya, Ajingi, Albasu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Ahmad had frowned upon the way and manner the party’s primary was conducted, saying it was fraught with fraud.

The social media handler is believed to be the only presidential aide ‘recalled’ by the president since the conclusion of the APC primaries.

All the cabinet ministers and presidential aides except Ahmad, who resigned to participate in the APC primaries but failed to secure the party tickets had since been replaced by the president.