Anambra Bills Presidential Hopefuls N10m for Campaign Posters

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Anambra State Government has disclosed that the presidential candidates of all political parties would pay N10million each to paste their campaign posters in any part of the state.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Anambra Signage and Advertising Agency (ANSAA), Mr Tony Ujubuonu made the disclosure in a statement yesterday.

Among others, the directive would the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; the PDP presidential flagbearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi of Labour Party and the presidential standard bearer of APGA, Justice Peter Umeadi.

The statement listed that other candidates for public offices would pay varying amounts too, to paste their posters anywhere in the state.

While presidential candidates are mandated to pay N10million, senatorial candidates will pay N7million, according to the statement, the House of Representatives candidates will pay N5mllion and State House of Assembly candidates will pay N1mllion.

The statement read in part: “As campaign for 2023 general election officially commences next month, September; Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency (ANSAA), in charge of all forms of Advertising in the state wishes to bring some important information to your notice.

“That posting of posters on bridges, road demarcations; street light poles, round-about and public buildings remain prohibited.

“That every campaign material and advert forms such as posters, public address systems, Banners, Fliers, Buntings, T-shirts, caps and sundries must be duly approved for after full payment of the requisite fee.

“That every billboard must be displayed through a registered advertising practitioner after the advertising content has been vetted by the APCON,” the statement said.