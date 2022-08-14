2023: Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, Others to Pay N10m Each for Campaign Posters in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The presidential candidates of all political parties in Nigeria will pay N10million each to paste their campaign posters in Anambra State, the state government has revealed.



The affected candidates are the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu; Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Mr Peter Obi of Labour Party, and Justice Peter Umeadi of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), among others.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Anambra Signage and Advertising Agency (ANSAA), Mr Tony Ujubuonu, stated this in a public notice issued in the state yesterday.



The public notice also disclosed that other candidates for public offices will pay varying amounts to paste their posters anywhere in the state.

While the presidential candidates are mandated to pay N10 million, senatorial candidates will pay N7million, House of Representatives candidates will pay N5million, and state House of Assembly candidates will pay N1million.



Ujubuonu also directed that the payment of posters be made to the government revenue account before pasting anywhere, noting that politicians who default on the payments would face prosecution before the election.

He announced that the state government has banned the pasting of campaign posters on street light poles; roundabouts and other public buildings and infrastructure in the state.



He stated that the statutory costs for out-of-home media and mobile advertising were pegged at N100,000 for 48 sheets of billboards; N500,000 for Spectacular billboards; N500,000 Gantry displays; N100,000 for an irregularly shaped billboard; N50,000 for the branded vehicle; and N5,000 for Keke rear branding, respectively.



The notice read: “As the campaign for the 2023 general election officially commences next month, September; Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency (ANSAA), in charge of all forms of Advertising in the state wishes to bring some important information to your notice.



“That posting of posters on bridges, road demarcations; street light poles, roundabouts and public buildings remain prohibited.

“That every campaign material and advert form such as posters, public address systems, banners, fliers, buntings, T-shirts, caps and sundries must be duly approved for after full payment of the requisite fee.

“That every billboard must be displayed through a registered advertising practitioner after the advertising content has been vetted by the APCON.”