Hollandia Lactose Free Milk Partners ACPN, NMA

Omolabake Fasogbon.

Nigeria’s dairy brand, Hollandia, recently partnered the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) and the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) to raise awareness on lactose intolerance, and highlight the unique benefits of Hollandia Lactose Free Milk for those with lactose sensitivities.

Speaking at the 41st ACPN Annual National Scientific Conference, and the Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the NMA (Lagos Chapter) recently, Dr. Bisi Abiola, Health Development, Wellness, and Human Capital Development Consultant, and a health & wellness advocate of over 22 years, recommended Hollandia Lactose Free Milk for patients who experience symptoms such as bloating, diarrhoea, nausea, cramps, stooling, and flatulence after consuming dairy products.

She stated that while many Nigerians have the challenge of lactose intolerance, the inability of the body to digest lactose, the sugar present in milk, most consumers are unable to connect the symptoms they experience after consuming dairy products to lactose intolerance.

“If you have lactose intolerance, even a small quantity of milk may trigger digestive distress with symptoms like diarrhoea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Those who are aware of this condition may avoid milk altogether thereby losing out on the beneficial nutrients contained in milks such as calcium, proteins, and vitamins which their bodies need. Hollandia Lactose Free Milk is an easy solution that could help eliminate many of the unpleasant symptoms of milk consumption,” she said.

She encouraged members of the ACPN and NMA to help spread the word on the challenge of lactose intolerance and recommend Hollandia Lactose Free Milk to patients who have been diagnosed with lactose sensitivity or lactose intolerance.

Hollandia Lactose Free Milk is an easy to digest, low fat, and great tasting milk that is ideal for direct consumption, or use with beverages and milk-complementary meals/foods.

Marketing Director, CHI Limited, Mrs. Toyin Nnodi, thanked the Association of Community Pharmacists and the Nigerian Medical Association for the opportunity to partner with them in a collaborative effort to draw more attention to the challenge of lactose intolerance.

“We are delighted with the platforms offered by two of the most respected health associations in Nigeria (ACPN and NMA) to drive awareness on lactose sensitivities and showcase the unique benefits of Hollandia Lactose Free Milk as a solution to helping people living with lactose intolerance. We will continue to partner with health care professionals to provide support to Nigerians living with lactose intolerance.,” she stated.

Hollandia Lactose Free Milk is available in 1Litre pack and can be purchased at CHI Shoppe, supermarkets, neighbourhood stores, and markets across Nigeria.