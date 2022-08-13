 Dariye: I Don’t Intend to Contest for Senate in Plateau

Former governor of Plateau State, Joshua Dariye, has said he does not intend to contest the senatorial seat in Plateau State in 2023, as is being speculated.

It was speculated that Dariye was set to defect to the Labour Party to contest for the senatorial ticket of Plateau Central zone.

However, the rumour was doused in a statement issued yesterday by Mr. Macham Makut, the Director of Press and Public Affairs of Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, after the governor led a delegation from the state, including his wife, Regina, on a solidarity visit to Dariye and to former governor of Taraba State, Rev. Jolly Nyame, for being pardoned by the federal government.

“He (Dariye) narrated his ordeal in prison and said it was a difficult moment but God saw him through and made him survive.

“Dariye also debunked the rumour that he was running for Senate, describing it as unfounded and untrue as he has not bought form or done anything to that effect.

“He advised politicians in Plateau to unite and rally around the governor in promoting the interest of the citizens, saying governance is an opportunity for those in charge to do their best and leave posterity to judge their efforts as no one can finish the business of government in a day.”

Dariye was serving 10 years’ imprisonment after being convicted for N1.126 billion fraud, but served only four years before he was released.