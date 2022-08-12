  • Friday, 12th August, 2022

Suspected Ritualists Behead Man in a Church in Bayelsa

Nigeria | 29 seconds ago


Olusegun Samuel

Suspected ritualists last Wednesday allegedly beheaded a 37-year-old man in a worship centre, Living Faith Church, otherwise known as Winners Chapel located in Elebele community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The victim, Anthony Egbo, was a security guard attached to the church.

It was gathered that the assistant pastor of the Church discovered the mutilated corpse of the victim with the head severed from the body while his throat was missing.

The Youth President of the Elebele community, Famous Egbo, who spoke with journalists, confirmed that the corpse of the victim was discovered at about 5.50a.m.

According to him, “When some people saw him, he was already beheaded, and his throat was missing. They suspected that it may be a ritual killing.”

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officers (PPRO), Asinim Butswat, said the report from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Kolo community stated that “the attack was at the head region and his throat was slit too.”

Meanwhile, an unidentified armour electric cable vandal has been electrocuted in the Osiri area of Yenagoa, the state capital.

THISDAY gathered that the burnt corpse of the vandal was discovered early last Wednesday morning hanging on the electric pole after electrocution.

A resident of the area, Pereko Stanley, said the vandal had cut one of the armoured cables but was unfortunate on the second trip when power was restored unexpectedly.


