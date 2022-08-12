Qatar Aviation Services Joins Environmental Management System

Qatar Aviation Services (QAS), the subsidiary of Qatar Airways Group, has announced its partnership with International Air Transport Association (IATA) to become the first ground handler globally to join the new expansion of the IATA Environmental Assessment Programme (IEnvA) for ground service providers.

The IEnvA programme for ground service provides a framework for achieving environmental sustainability across all ground operations.

Taking advantage of the knowledge and experience garnered from the airline programme, ground service providers can rely on its definitive guidance to reduce their impact on the environment, and improving health and safety for both employees and the community, while maintaining operational efficiency.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “I am proud to lead the efforts to create a sustainable aviation industry. Environmental sustainability awareness across the entire organisation is critical to the success of Qatar Airways Group. Through IEnvA, Qatar Aviation Services will be able to demonstrate the value of environmental compliance and ensure sustainability in its operations.”

IATA’s Director General, Mr. Willie Walsh, said: “We’re delighted to count Qatar Aviation Services as the first ground handler to join the newly extended IATA’s IEnvA programme. Sustainability is a critical challenge for our industry. By taking proactive steps to measure their impacts and address them throughout their operations with IEnvA, QAS and Qatar Airways Group will back their sustainability achievements with the most comprehensive global standard environmental certification available in the industry.”

The airline said Qatar Aviation Services, managed by the Senior Vice President, Mr. Mehmet Murat Nursel, was committed to minimising the environmental impact of its operations, playing an instrumental role in helping Hamad International Airport gain its world-class standing as environmental leader amongst airports globally.

It noted that through its participation, it aims to meet and exceed the highest environmental standards while preparing for future expansion strategies.

The IEnvA programme is an Environmental Management System initially offered to airlines, which demonstrates equivalency to the ISO 14001: 2015 environmental management systems standard. It provides a structured approach to managing the environment, as well as reporting and mitigating environmental impacts. As a result, organisations are able to more formally incorporate sustainability and environmental compliance strategies into their operations.