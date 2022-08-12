Donna Adja Releases New Single, Ganja

Fast-rising sultry Nigerian singer, Donna Adja is back with a new banger entitled Ganja after a short hiatus from the music scene.

The sexy singer’s newest summer song, “Ganja,” infuses the finest danceable African tune and mixes it with the latest American-style pop. The upbeat singer is optimistic that her new Afrobeat single will reinvent her career and take her fans higher.

She disclosed, “My latest song, “Ganja,” is a love song, love inspired it and the way I see it, love is intoxicating. When we fall in love, we just want to breathe in everything about our new love, just fill our lungs with that irreplaceable feeling.

“I’m very excited about Ganja because the tune is calm, addictive and the message is concise. It’s very important to me because it is my coming back in the game strong, I intend to give music my best this time by Gods grace.”

Donna Adja is a multi-talented Afropop singer-songwriter who hails from Delta State, South-South, Nigeria. Her repertoire has appeared on radio as well as television such as satellite stations like MTV Base and Africa. She has recorded sensational singles including “Breathe,” “Super Love,” “Wakanda Forever,” “Oghene Do,” “I Like Your Body,” and many more.

Donna was listed among The Sun 100 Most Influential African Women in the Music Industry. After moving a few years ago to Los Angeles, California, Donna continues to break barriers and increase her footprints with her music.

Donna’s first break in the music industry was working as a featured vocalist with top Nigerian recording artists such as Duncan Mighty, Harry Song, Dezign, and others. Soon, she took the lead in putting together her own band, Daz Entertainment, which became the in-house talent at the prestigious Sheraton Lagos hotel, where they performed five shows a week. During their multi-year run, she and her 14-piece band performed for two different Nigerian presidents, while Donna herself did solo shows in the UK, Dubai, and Australia.