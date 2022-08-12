Despite Insecurity, Customs Generates N99.7m Revenue in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has generated over N99.7 million revenue in less than six weeks despite the spate of attacks by terrorists on its corridors of operations in the state.

The command’s Area Comptroller, Dalha Wada Chedi, who revealed this while showcasing the achievements of the command to journalists in Katsina, said the revenue was collected between 1 July to 11 August 2022.

He explained that 10,827.40 metric tonnes of cement, hibiscus flower, chilli pepper, beverages, animal feeds and tamarind with free on board (FOD) of N538,406,126. 45, were also exported within the period under review.

Chedi reiterated that the incessant attacks on its area of responsibility (AR) by the marauding terrorists would not deter the officers and men of the NCS from tackling smuggling and other illegal businesses in order to enhance import and export activities.

He said: “In spite of incessant attacks by bandits along the Jibia axis, N99,777,343.00 revenue was collected within the period under review. I am sorry for smugglers because a new strategy has been put in place to checkmate smuggling and we will follow them from nooks and crannies of the state.

“We will make things very uncomfortable for them, and what they are thinking of gaining, I am sorry for them, instead of gaining it, they will lose because the country must definitely win this fight.”

He said efforts were made by the federal government and security agencies to curtail security challenges bedevilling the Jibia/Niger Republic border for legitimate businesses to thrive along the border corridor.

Chedi, however, warned unrepentant smugglers operating in the state that the command now has all that is required to clamp down on their activities and bring them to face the wrath of the law.