Buhari Flags off Cash Grants to 5,000 Vulnerable Persons in Jigawa

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday flagged off a cash distribution to 5,000 vulnerable persons in Jigawa State.

Buhari, who represented by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Investment, Mr. Sadiya Umar Farouk, at the Manpower Development Institute in Dutse, state capital, yesterday.

According to her, the cash grant of N20, 000 each is one among many federal government programmes to uplift 100 million Nigerians from poverty.

The beneficiaries were selected from 27 local government areas of the state.

She then called on the beneficiaries to boost their business with the grants provided to them by the government.

The minister also assured them that the government would continue to initiate programmes that would boost the morale of the citizens.

She advised them not to allow selfish individuals to divide them in the forthcoming general election in the country.