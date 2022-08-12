  • Friday, 12th August, 2022

Buhari Flags off Cash Grants to 5,000 Vulnerable Persons in Jigawa

Nigeria | 2 mins ago

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday flagged off a cash distribution to 5,000 vulnerable persons in Jigawa State.

Buhari, who represented by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Investment, Mr. Sadiya Umar Farouk, at the Manpower Development Institute in Dutse, state capital, yesterday.

According to her, the cash grant of N20, 000 each is one among many federal government programmes to uplift 100 million Nigerians from poverty.

The beneficiaries were selected from 27 local government areas of the state.

She then called on the beneficiaries to boost their business with the grants provided to them by the government.

The minister also assured them that the government would continue to initiate programmes that would boost the morale of the citizens.

She advised them not to allow selfish individuals to divide them in the forthcoming general election in the country.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.