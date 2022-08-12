BON Pledges to Deliver Credible Nigeria Broadcasting Awards

The Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), promoters of The Nigeria Broadcasting Awards (TNBA) have assured industry stakeholders and Nigerians of credibility of the awards process.



The assurance was given by the Chairman of the Awards Steering Committee and President of the Silverbird Group, Mr. Guy Murray-Bruce, during an interview on Arise News Channel yesterday.



According to Murray-Bruce, TNBA is different, as it involves professionals rewarding professionals.

To ensure credibility, he said the panel of judges for the awards would comprise stellar industry figures, who would infuse the process with the credibility they have earned over the years.



“These awards are going to be the most credible, most authentic, and most viewed by people. These awards are for professionals rewarding professionals in the industry. The judges are credible people, who have nothing to gain financially and a lot to lose in terms of their credibility,” Murray-Bruce said.

He further stated the award process would be devoid of sponsorship influence, stressing that sponsors only have the opportunity of marketing their products and services to the public.



Speaking on other measures in place to ensure credibility, the CEO, Strategic Outcomes Limited, communications consultant to TNBA, Mr. Jenkins Alumona, revealed that some of the award categories would be open to public voting that would be managed by a reputable audit firm.

“The awards will be a split rating. We are going to have people vote on the open criteria and a panel of specialists, composed of experts in the industry for the closed criteria.



“We are looking at 50 percent votes from people who watch television and listen to radio and another 50 percent from a panel of experts, whose identities will be announced in due course. The panel will comprise industry teachers with vast experience in this area.



“The public votes will also be weighted, and winners will emerge in areas that include indigenous presentation, best presenter of news, best radio presenter, best TV station, best morning show and other areas. The votes will be sorted by one of the best audit firms in the world,” he said.

On the criteria for excellence, Alumona explained that excellence would be determined by broadcasting requirements, as long as it does not contravene the rules.



“These awards are not for profit, as BON is not a profit-oriented organisation. The Chairman of BON, Mr. John Ugbe, saw the need to recognise, motivate, and reward media practitioners for their works of excellence.



“Excellence is giving what the requirements are for broadcasting as long as it does not contravene the rules of broadcasting. That is why we are splitting the votes to include the public. If the people think you are excellent, then you are excellent. It’s not dependent on what a government parastatal thinks,” Alumona said.

Murray-Bruce stated that entries for the awards would open this month and nomination preference would be given to broadcast professionals and stations.

TNBA, slated to hold in November in Abuja, is the country’s first broadcasting awards and are aimed at recognising and rewarding excellence in the broadcast industry. The awards are open to professionals in private and public-owned broadcast platforms.