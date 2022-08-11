Walure Capital Harps on Digital Skills, Unveils Tech Hub Facility

Emma Okonji

Walure Capital, a technology resource company equipping people with digital skills and powering business innovation with technology across Africa, has reiterated its commitment to develop digital skills among individuals, organisations and institutes of learning.

Managing Director, Walure Capital, Mr. Samuel Adeleye, restated the commitment during the launch of Walure Tech Hub in Ojodu, Lagos, equipped with state-of-the-art technology tools that will drive technology innovation and digital skills acquisition.

Adeleye who described Walure Capital as a tech talent outsourcing firm, said it would excel in building the right solutions for businesses in order to drive growth and value.

Its vision and mission, according to him, are to empower people with digital skills that come with rare opportunities in tech.

During the tour of the facility, the General Manager, Walure Capital, Mr. Okubanjo Obafemi, showcased the state-of-the-art equipment to dignitaries such as the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning, Mr. Idris Salako; General Manager, Odua Group, Adewale Raji; former Head of Department, Mass Communication, University of Lagos (UNILAG), who is the current Chairman, UNILAG Television and Radio stations, Prof Ralph Akinfeleye, among other dignitaries.

The facility comes with dedicated and non-dedicated working space for individuals and corporate organisations, including conference rooms, studio, and well equipped training rooms.

Pleased with the state-of-the-art equipment in the facility, Salako commended the founder of Walure Capital, for the launch of the technology hub, which he said, would help tech savvy Nigerians to develop digital technology skills and create digital jobs for the Nigerian citizens. “The initiative of Walure Tech Hub, is in line with the initiative of the Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to develop the tech space and make it innovative enough to create jobs that will keep Nigerian youths in Nigeria and discourage them from leaving the country in search of jobs. Nigeria is losing its best brains in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to foreign countries, and technology hub with modern tools, is what can keep them back in the country,” Salako said.