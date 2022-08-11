Tizeti Eyes Pan-Africa Internet Connectivity Expansion, Moves to List on NGX

Emma Okonji

West Africa’s pioneer solar-based internet service provider, Tizeti, last week, played host to technology innovators and tech startups in Lagos at the Tizeti NeXTGEN 2.0 Tech Conference, where it unveiled plans to cover Africa with unlimited high speed internet connectivity and to explore an Initial Public Offer (IPO), through the listing on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) before the end of next year.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Tizeti, Mr. Kendall Ananyi, who unveiled the plans, said the NeXTGEN 2.0 Tech Conference, coincided with its 10 years anniversary of offering unlimited high-speed internet service to customers in Nigeria, and other West African countries.

“We have a steady plan to cover the whole of Africa with unlimited super-speed internet connectivity, starting with West Africa, East Africa and Southern Africa. Currently we are in Nigeria and Ghana and we are expanding to other African countries. We are not competing with the telecom operators that offer internet service, but we are offering internet connectivity services to cities and smaller communities. Our plan is to go public in other to raise funds to drive our next frontier of business. We will be going public before the end of next year to get our business listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited. The listing will help us fund our next phase of growth. We are currently passing through regulatory processes, which will be completed soon to enable us go public before the end of next year,” Ananyi said.

Speaking on Tizeti’s service offering, Ananyi further said: “Our service offering is unique because we offer unlimited internet access to our customers. With unlimited, access, customers can download any anything online within the subscription period. Apart from unlimited access, the price is also very affordable Where there are fibre links, we will run fibre to the towers, then to the homes and offices, but because fibre has not gone round the country, we use wireless connectivity from the towers to the homes and offices, in areas where there is no fibre connectivity. With wireless offering, we offer best quality of service.”

Giving further details about Tizeti’s expansion plan, the Chief Operating Officer, and Co-founder of Tizeti, Mr. Ifeanyi Okonwo, said the company would be expanding across Africa, being the largest continent in the world that is playing host to billions of people.. Manager, Business Development and Enterprise at Tizeti, Precious Omagbe, spoke about the Tizeti Turbo Connect that allows customers to have access to increased bandwidth with high speed connectivity.