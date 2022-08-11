Benue Expresses Sadness over Death of Veteran Journalist





George Okoh in Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has expressed sadness over the demise of a foremost Nigerian-born South African-based journalist, Mr. John Chiahemen.

Chiahemen, who was the Bureau Chief of Reuters in Nigeria, died at the age of 72 in a South African hospital.

The governor stated that the death of the international journalist who had been contributing to the development of the society, especially on the global peace initiative is a huge loss to Nigeria.

Governor Ortom lamented that Chiahemen died at a time when his wealth of experience and expertise in conflict management was needed to navigate through the murky waters of the Nigerian politics.

He noted the exploits, courage and resilience of Chiahemen in the modern media engagement both in Nigeria and other African countries where he had worked with distinction.

Chiahemen also worked briefly with Abubakar Atiku’s media company, Gotel, as its first managing director in 2015.

The governor lamented that Benue State and Nigeria have lost a patriot and a thorough bred media professional.

Ortom urged the bereaved family to take solace in the fact that late Chiahemen left positive footprints in the sand of time, adding: “He was a very resourceful journalist who worked for peace and upliftment of the society. He lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation.”

Chiahemen, who hailed from Mbadede, Vandeikya Local Government Area of Benue State, is survived by a wife, three children and one grandchild and.