YABATECH Rewards Staff, Students’ Research Prowess

Uchechukwu Nnaike

Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) has presented cash prizes and certificates to winners of the just-concluded 2022 inter-school research fair, exhibition and awards.



The maiden edition of the research fair was aimed at sharing some of the engaging works developed by staff and students.

The programme was jointly organised by the Committee on College Research Fair and Exhibition, the Centre for Applied Research and Technology Innovation (ARTI) and the TETFund Centre of Excellence (TETCoE).



In the departmental category, the Department of Polymer and Textile Technology emerged winner with 296 points and received a cash award of N150,000; Science Laboratory Technology came second with 266 points and got N100,000; while Biological Sciences came third with 259 points and received N75,000.



In the school category, the School of Technology garnered 296 points to emerge the winner and was rewarded with N200,000; the School of Science came second with 287 points and received N150,000; while the School of Arts Design and Printing came third with 278 points and got N100,000 reward.



The polytechnic’s rector, Obafemi Omokungbe, expressed delight that over 35 departments from eight schools in the college participated actively in the exhibition and presented research-based products.



He said that the institution identified several products at the end of the exhibition worthy of patenting and partnering for commercialisation.

“We shall make sure that we have patents for those products and sign an MoU with companies to manufacture them, and royalties will be given to the researchers.”



He said the college would also be represented at upcoming national and international exhibitions where some of the products will be presented to a larger gathering.



Omokungbe added that the management would work with the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) to seek sponsorship for identified products to take them further.



The Chairman of the College Research Fair and Exhibition Committee, Dr Ibraheem Abdul, stated that over 100 products were presented for assessment and were judged based on originality, design, and presentation, among others.



While commending the management for the insight, he congratulated the participants and called for better performance in subsequent editions.