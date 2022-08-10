Buhari Rejoices With Accounting Doyen, Akintola Williams, at 103

Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with the nation’s doyen of accounting, Chief Akintola Williams, as he marked his 103rd birthday anniversary on August 9, 2022.

The President, in a release issued Wednesday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, joined family and friends of the renowned accountant, Chief Williams, to mark his birthday, appreciating God for grace of long life, strength and impact, particularly in service to the country.

President Buhari felicitated with Chief Williams for scoring many firsts, which brought the spotlight to Nigeria and Africa, being the first Nigerian to qualify as a chartered accountant in England in 1949, and starting the first indigenous chartered accounting firm in Africa in 1952.

The President noted other historic achievements of the chartered accountant in establishing Association of Accountants in Nigeria in 1960 with the goal of training accountants, being a founding member and first President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and full involvement in setting up the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

President Buhari acknowledged the many recognitions and awards he has received, including appointment as Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in 1997.

The President continues to celebrate with the chartered accountant, and prayed for his wellbeing.