Again, EFCC Arrests 18 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Kogi

Hammed Shittu



The operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ilorin Zonal Office, have arrested 18 suspected “Yahoo-Yahoo” internet fraudsters.

Among the suspects are two siblings, namely Mr. Caleb Abdulkarim Bala and Mr. Ayuba Bala.

Others are Mr. Adebayo Olubunmi, Mr. Yusuf Salawu, Mr. Victor Yakubu, Mr. Victor Udeh, Mr. Abutu Francis, Mr. Moses Akeji, Mr. Aiyegbe ThankGod, Eniola Adeniji, Mr. Abraham Ayodele, Mr. Julius Omowale, Mr. Samuel Onojah, Mr. Saka Usman Ojo, Mr. Isaac Emmanuel, Mr. Yusuf Mohammed, Mr. Ibrahim Musa and Mr. Omaonu Ojochenemi Victor.

The arrest, according to THISDAY checks, was the second of such operation in the state within the last two months.

Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC, which covered Kwara, Ekiti and Kogi States, had arrested 19 suspected fraudsters at different locations in Lokoja in June 2022.

The latest arrest was made on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, followed actionable intelligence and hours of surveillance by the anti-graft operatives to smoke out the suspected fraudsters of their hideouts.

Preliminary investigations have shown that the suspects operated as syndicate to scam unsuspecting victims.

The suspected “Yahoo-Yahoo Boys” had incriminating items in their possession, including five different brands of exotic cars, phones and laptops, and have volunteered useful statements to the commission.

A senior official of the commission who sought anonymity confirmed the arrest to journalists in Ilorin yesterday.

He, however, said that the suspects would be charged to court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigations.