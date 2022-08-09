  • Tuesday, 9th August, 2022

Osun PDP Reassures Members of Inclusive Govt

Nigeria | 8 mins ago

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday reassured its teeming supporters that no segment of the party would be excluded from participation in the government to be formed by Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, the state’s governor-elect. 

In a statement made available to THISDAY and signed by the State Caretaker Committee Chairman, Dr. Akindele Adekunle, the party reiterated the assurance of the party and the governor-elect to ensure that party men and women who toiled day and night to secure victory for the party are duly rewarded.

According to the party chief, neither the governor-elect nor the party leadership has shared positions and offices ahead of the change of government, repeating his earlier address at the party’s recent stakeholders’ meeting that the incoming administration will integrate all interests and caucuses within the party.

Adekunle posited that the recently constituted committee has been further harmonised just as the party election review committee has commenced operations to further harvest the views and aspirations of the party for better performance in future elections.

He said: “I want to assure our teeming party members that no appointment has been made. No decision has been taken to exclude anybody or caucus. The governor-elect is committed to rewarding all committed party members.

“The party is also on ground to ensure that the right thing is done before and during the ascendance of the new administration.”  

He, therefore, urged party members to continue aggressive party membership drive across the local governments and further intensify their wards and units ward meetings, adding that “we have to continue to work to ensure that all our candidates for various positions win at the forthcoming general elections.

He specifically emphasised the need to maintain party discipline at all time while praying for the success of the incoming administration.

