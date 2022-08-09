NIHOTOUR DG Calls for Responsible Hospitality, Tourism Practices to Mitigate Global Climate Change 





Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Speakers at the 2022 Annual Master Lecture Series of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), titled “Driving Global Climate Action Through Responsible Tourism/Hospitality Business in Nigeria,” have been tasked to proffer solutions, modalities and strategies for the mitigation against the unhealthy rise of climatic conditions threatening humanity globally.

Making the call in his welcome address at the occasion, the Director General of the NIHOTOUR, Nura Sani Kangiwa, who was represented by Director of Research and Development, Dr. Taiwo Famogbiyele, stated that the hospitality and tourism industry is contributing to the worsening climatic condition through its operations that do not adhere to guidelines of mitigation procedures against environmental destabilization and pollution.

Kangiwa said in a press release that was issued by the Director, Media and Public Relations, NIHOTOUR, Mr. Ahmed Mohammed Sule, that the climate change is being experienced at tourism destinations in the country in the form of extreme weather temperature, variable levels of rainfall, rise in sea levels and flooding, drought and desertification and land degradation are the effects of practices that negate the principles of sustainable tourism activities, calling for the discontinuation of the trend forthwith.

In her address at the occasion, the Special Guest of Honour and Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism, Senator Nora Ladi Daduut, called on operators in the hospitality and tourism sector to check their unfriendly climate activities to curb the menace of climate change bedeviling Nigeria and the global community at large.

Daduut, who was represented by Mr. Isaac Aliyu, appealed to the participants to come up with workable documents that would enable the Nigerian tourism and hospitality industry to operate its activities responsibly without undue interference to the eco system as well as safe guard the environment for the future generations.

Also delivering a keynote address at the event, the Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Dr. Ifeoma Adaora Anyanwutaku, who was represented by Director of Domestic and Eco-Tourism Promotion and Control, Mrs. Patricia Narai, stated the efforts by the federal government to cut carbon emission to the barest minimum through responsible tourism and hospitality operations as part of the country’s contribution to global efforts at mitigating climatic change.

Anyanwutaku noted that Nigeria is highly committed to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal No. 13 that urged countries to take urgent actions to combat climate change globally and in particular, through enforcing responsible operations of tourism and hospitality practices that are not only environmentally friendly but as well sustainable.

In all, a total presentation of 23 papers were made by lecturers and instructors from the nine campuses of the institute spread across the six geo-political zones of the country, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, with varying sub themes bordering on the main theme of the 2022 Master Lecture Series.