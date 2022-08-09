Buhari to Sports Ministry, Stakeholders: Build on Nigeria’s Success  in Birmingham

*Dare says future is bright for Nigerian sports

Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the Sports Ministry officials to work with all relevant stakeholders to build on the success of Nigerian athletes at the just concluded 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

The President, in a statement issued Monday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, advised government officials to begin early and earnest preparations to surpass this spectacular achievement in future competitions.

President Buhari said he looked forward to a rousing reception from Nigerians for members of Team Nigeria Birmingham 2022, just as he assured all stakeholders that youth and sports development will remain a priority for this administration.

He congratulated the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, led by Chief Sunday Dare, Sports Federations and Associations in the country on the successful conclusion and performance of Team Nigeria at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The President expressed delight at several reports of peaceful atmosphere, unity and camaraderie in the camp throughout the Games, which reflected positively in the psyche of the athletes, contributing to the harvest of medals for Team Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, has described the performance of Team Nigeria as excellent, inspirational, phenomenal, commendable and commanding.

His words: “This is a performance like no other,” Dare said on Monday, “many new records were set, old records broken, long standing jinxes of not getting on the podium in some sports were destroyed.

“This sign posts a brighter and better future for Nigerian sports development

“I congratulate all our sports men and women, not just those that won medals but all those who competed. I appreciate their sacrifice, commitment, confidence and patriotism.

“I am proud of them, Nigeria is proud of them and I believe that the Nigerian spirit that led them to these performances will lead them to the place of excellence,” Dare said.

Team Nigeria posted an impressive outing at the competition, finishing as Africa’s top performer in seventh position on the overall medals table with 12 gold, 9 silver and 14 bronze.