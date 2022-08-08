‘We Want to Provide Accessible Healthcare for Nigerians’

Ugo Aliogo and Ijeoma Okonji

The Managing Director of Clearview Hospital, Kunle Ajayi, has expressed the commitment of the hospital to provide accessible and improved healthcare delivery for Nigerians as part of efforts to complement the activities of federal government in the healthcare sector.

Disclosing this recently in Lagos during anniversary celebration, Ajayi stated that at the initial phase of the hospital, there was a slow start, but over the years they have grown and are well established, “and they have had patients with us for all these years.”

He further explained that from scoring a record as a mother and child care facility, it has expanded its services to pre-conception focused on fertility solutions-Treating infertility, fibroids removal through laparoscopic myomectomy, and all other factors that lead to infertility to conception IVF treatments, ICSI, IUI and delivery robust ante-natal program, and NICU services and partnerships that would give the facility the capacity to cater to more pre-term babies.

He expressed delight with the growth of the hospital and their specialisation in different areas such as paediatrics, fibroid treatment, mother and child care, and general medical care.

Also speaking at the anniversary, Women Bank Initiative Access Bank, Group Head, Abiodun Olubitan, said it has been a very impressive journey and reading through the testimonials and some of the milestone achievements.

“We congratulate Clearview hospital; we are happy to be your partners on this journey. And I want to also reassure you that we are still going nowhere. W initiative is the role model to offer to women. So, we don’t have to just look at a woman in terms of their financial needs, which is what the bank typically will do. They are saying that we are actually concerned, we connect to your financials.”