SDP Fastest Growing Political Party in Rivers, Says Abe





Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Former River State Senator, Magnus Abe, has described the Social Democratic Party (SDP) as the fastest growing political party in the state.

Abe, who is the state governorship candidate of the SDP, said the party has lived up to its mandate as a social democratic organisation to improve democratic practices in the country.

In a statement at the weekend by his spokesman, Parry Benson, the former representative of Rivers East senatorial district stated this while addressing the SDP national leadership in Abuja during his thank you visit.

The governorship hopeful expressed his appreciation to the leadership of the party for giving him the opportunity to fly the party’s flag in Rivers State, and promised not to disappoint them.

According to him, “Sir, I am here today to thank the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the privilege and honour you have given me to fly your flag in Rivers State.

“I know that it could not have been an easy decision for you given that at any given point in time, the party has several options of who to give their flag and honour without prejudice, but in your wisdom, you chose to give us that honour and privilege.

“I want to assure you that we will not disappoint you. You have kept faith with

us; we know the several shenanigans, the moves and all the intrigues that were concocted and created to try to stop us from being the standard bearer of this party. And we know the several efforts that you made, even when all sorts of persons, both real and imagined, tried to see that we do not get on the ballot.

“But, I believe that this party has lived up to its mandate as a social democratic organisation to improve democratic practices in our country. And to give voice to those who are voiceless, to bring hope to those who are hopeless, to give help to those who need help, to open the space for democratic competition in this nation, and that is what you have done by affording the Rivers people this opportunity.

“We want to assure you that we will not disappoint you. Parties, I have said severally, without the people, are just buildings with a flag. It is the people that are the strength of the party. I want to assure you sir, that with what you have done today, you have opened the SDP to Rivers people.

“As we speak now, thousands of people across Rivers State are today members of the SDP. This is now the fastest growing political party in Rivers State, and it is the party that will win the elections in Rivers State. I want to assure you that we will win the elections in this state.

“In fact, over the past three days, people have been calling me to say that they are members of the SDP. Today, one of our very senior brothers in Rivers State, Atedo Peterside, called me to say that he is a member of the SDP and to welcome me to the SDP family; I was very elated.”

Abe further told the party national leadership that “we are in this party to contribute, we are in this party to strengthen it, we are in this party to bring victory to this party, and we are in this party to give hope and succour to Nigerians who understand that except we do things differently, we will continue to see the same things we have been seeing before.”

In his response, National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Shehu Gabam, who fully welcomed the gubernatorial candidate to the party, assured him of their total support to ensure SDP wins the governorship seat in Rivers State.