Nigeria’s MFM Girls Remain Unbeaten at FIBA Africa Women’s Basketball League Zone 3 Qualifiers in Abidjan

Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) Women Basketball Club put on a basketball clinic in Monrovia on Thursday night at the Samuel Doe Stadium, dismantling the hosts team, Flames Female Basketball Club by 77–46 points in a commanding performance at the ongoing 2026 FIBA Africa Women Basketball League Zone 3 Qualifiers.

The Nigerian champions dominated from the opening tip, sweeping all four quarters to secure an emphatic 31-point svictory and signal their clear intent on the road to the WBLA main tournament.

Folashade Olukoya Queens as they’re fondly called set the tone early in the opening quarter, executing their half-court offense with precision to jump out to a 20–11 points lead. The Queens turned up the defensive intensity in the middle quarters, completely stifling Flames Female’s backcourt. The 3 times league champions restricted Flames to just 8 points in the second quarter and 7 in the third, effectively putting the game out of reach before the final period even began. The Liberian team found some offensive rhythm late in the fourth quarter with 20 points, but MFM’s offense answered right back with 25 of their own to close out the 77–46 wire-to-wire victory.

The church girls who won the Nigerian league without a defeat, was powered by a relentless effort from captain Ukamaka Okoh who bagged a team high 13points, 2 rebounds and 1 assists, veteran forward Regina Iornumbe added 10 points and a team high 6 steals while Marvis Hembam contributed 9 points with 9 assists with Dalphne Olugbagho and Yakhira Buzugbe both contributing 7points each.

The win makes it 2 wins in 2 matches after their 59-36 points win over Nigerian rivals First Bank basketball club in their opening game of the FIBA Zone 3 Qualifiers and a push for a place in the FIBA Africa Women’s Basketball League final tournament in Cairo from 11- 20 December, 2026.