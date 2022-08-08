Ikoh Visits US Consulate for Collaboration on Development, Deployment of Modular Refineries in Nigeria

The Honourable Minister of Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora and the Minister of State, Chief Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh have expressed their determination to leave a visible footprint in the development of Science, Technology and Innovation in Nigeria’s business environment.

In pursuit of this objective, Chief Henry Ikoh visited the United States Consulate Commercial Department in Lagos for a discussion on the immediate deployment of Modular Refinery Technology in the oil and gas sector, with emphasis on a business-driven approach.

Ikoh said there is urgent need for immediate deployment of modular refineries in the nine Niger Delta States, starting with states that have the most conducive environment with reference to security and business interests.

He emphasized that such investments will improve the economic outlook of the country and enhance the welfare of the Niger Delta people, as well as create jobs for local artisans, which will help to curb operation of artisanal crude refineries, reduce health hazards and protect Nigeria’s environment.

He further emphasized that a modular system is required at this time and would have to be demonstrated at pilot scale in different locations.

Responding, the representatives of the US Consulate Commercial Department applauded the Minister’s business visit considering the current level of eagerness to get much done within the shortest time possible.

Senior Commercial Specialist of the US Consulate Commercial Department, Ms Ngozi Nkwo, assured the Minster of State, that the US Mission in Nigeria wholly supports the initiative and promises to match the speed of the Government of Nigeria on the project of deploying modular refinery in the country to enhance business growth, human and environmental protection.

On his part, Commercial Specialist at US Consulate Commercial Department, Mr. Chamberlain Eke, added that though funding has always hampered such initiatives, especially with reference to the commercial scale envisaged, however, the enthusiasm of the current administration will facilitate funds sourcing.