‘Breast Feeding Lowers Woman’s Risk of Breast Cancer’

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Executive Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BSPHCDA),Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed has declared that optimal breastfeeding lowers a woman’s risk of breast and ovarian cancers as well as offers a powerful line of defence against diseases and all forms of child malnutrition.

Mohammed made the declaration during the World Breastfeeding Week Celebration 2022 organised by BSPHCDA in collaboration with Alive and Thrive (A&T) with the theme, “Step Up for Breastfeeding,” Bauchi.

BSPHCDA and A&T used the occasion to engage breastfeeding mothers, and other relevant actors and stakeholders to highlight their roles in protecting, promoting and supporting breastfeeding in the society.

The BSPHCDA chairman said that adherence to exclusive breast-feeding prevents child deaths, postpartum bleeding while also providing the babies stronger immunity, reduced risk of infections and many childhood illnesses, and may also have longer-term health benefits.

He called on governments at all levels and workplaces to also join in promoting, protecting, supporting and sustaining breastfeeding- friendly environments for lactating mothers and their babies for their comfort.

In his remarks, Technical Focal Person (TFP)Alive and Thrive (A&T)FHI 360, Mr. Asimobi Chidiebere, said the World Breastfeeding Week 2022 focuses on strengthening the capacity of different relevant actors, health workers and other structures at all levels, particularly the community levels to take positive actions to promote, protect and support breastfeeding.

“As part of the process to scale up Maternal, Infant and Young Child Nutrition (MIYCN) activities in the country, A&T is supporting the Bauchi State Government to commemorate the 2022 World Breastfeeding Week, and this year’s celebration is focusing on strengthening the capacity of critical actors to protect, promote and support breastfeeding and optimal maternal and child health across different levels of society,” he said.

Chidiebere explained that early initiation of breastfeeding within the first hour of life, alongside exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months and complementary feeding until the age of two is essential to child survival, health, growth and development