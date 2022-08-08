A’Ibom YPP Guber Candidate Names Amba as Running Mate

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Gubernatorial candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Akwa Ibom State, Senator Bassey Albert Akpan, has picked a retired Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Anwana Asuquo Amba as his running mate in the 2023 elections in the state.

The YPP governorship candidate was said to have settled for the retired AIG Amba as his deputy after exhaustive consultations with political associates, critical stakeholders and chieftains of the party.

The YPP deputy governorship candidate, who is from Urue Offong/Oruko Local Government Area, (Oro Nation axis) of Eket Senatorial District was unveiled by Senator Akpan weekend at the state party secretariat in, Uyo before the YPP executive members, party faithful and supporters.

While unveiling his running mate, Senator Akpan assured that their government will be loyal to everyone since it will be rooted in democracy which is the government of the people by the people and for the people.

The YPP governorship candidate said his government will be based in “3Rs”: Recover, Reconcile and Reposition of Akwa Ibom State.

He described AIG Amba (rtd) as “a man who has served the country, meritoriously, with passion… a true Akwa Ibomite who did his job for Nigeria in the Nigerian Police Force, with an incontrovertible Curriculum Vitae.

Senator Akpan maintained that his deputy joins the team with a large network of critical contacts as well as wealth of experience in security management, community service and peace-building.

He said Akwa Ibom is too critical and too strategic to be left in the hands of incompetent persons, assuring that “help is on the way” through their candidacy.

”The power to elect the next governor is in the hands of Akwa Ibom people. That is why our party, the YPP, came up with the slogan ‘the ballot revolution,” he said.

The senator assured the people that upon the foundation of YPP will the new Akwa Ibom be built because it believes in social justice, equity and selfless service to the people.

In his acceptance speech, the running mate, Amba, assured that he will work peacefully and assiduously to ensure success of the team and the party in the state.

He promised the party, the governorship candidate and the masses of complete loyalty to the people; adding that he will work to stabilise the next government, which they will soon form after winning at the poll, next year.

He described the gubernatorial candidate of the party as “the legend of our time” and expressed appreciation to him and the entire party structure for having faith in him.

He promised that as a “spare tyre”, his “loyalty is already 100 per cent” to the incoming Governor, the party and Akwa Ibom people.

The state chairman of the party, Apostle Nyenime Andy, had in an opening remark said YPP will soon move into all the units in readiness to form the next government in the state.

Andy expressed happiness that just 24 hours after his party produced a candidate, a running mate has also emerged, an indication that YPP is organised and principled.

AIG Amba is a graduate of English Language from the University of Lagos, after his NYSC he retained as a lecturer in the University of Lagos before he was enlisted into the Nigerian Police in 1986.

He served as commissioner of police in different states including Bayelsa, Ekiti and in charge of counter – terrorism at the force headquarters before he was promoted to the rank of an Assistant Inspector General.