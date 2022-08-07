BON, NGE, MRA Ask FG to Reverse N5m Fine on MultiChoice, Trust TV, Others

* You can’t gag media, CDD tells NBC

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON), Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) and the Media Rights Agenda (MRA) have called on the federal government to reverse the fine of N5 million each slammed on MultiChoice, Trust TV, TSTV and the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) for airing a documentary on terrorism.

The bodies also condemned the National Broadcasting Commission’s (NBC) decision to fine the media outfits.



The NBC imposed a fine of N5 million each on MultiChoice Nigeria Limited, owners of DStv; NTA-Startimes Limited; and TelCom Satellite Limited (TSTV) for airing a BBC Africa Eye documentary, which “glorified the activities of Bandits and undermines National Security in Nigeria.”

Before the fines were imposed, the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, had noted that the federal government would sanction Trust TV and BBC for “terrorism glorification” in their documentaries.



Mohammed said the federal government was aware of the “unprofessional” documentary where interviews were granted to bandit warlords and terror gangs, thereby promoting “terror” in the country.



But Executive Secretary of BON, Yemisi Bamgbose, in a letter dated August 4 and addressed to the DG of NBC, Balarabe Ilela, described the imposition of the fine as arbitrary and a violation of the NBC codes.



“BON has noted that NBC in the last few years has violated its own laid down procedures of handling complaints from persons or groups of persons or institutions against Broadcaster(s). Section 14.3.1 says “The commission shall, on receipt of the complaint(s): (a) inform and require the Broadcaster to provide, within a specified period determined by the Commission, a response in writing and a recording of the relevant materials (b) request for copies of the relevant correspondence from the complainant.



“In the current case, the NBC did not provide any written evidence from any complainant(s), nor did it issue any query to the said organisations that it claimed to have violated NBC codes.



“We note that failure to follow the laid down procedure would seem to suggest that NBC acted in an arbitrary manner and in violation of its regulation as provided in section 14.3.1 cited earlier. Section 14.3.2 made it clear that it is when the Broadcaster fails to react or supply materials or make a response to the enquiries within a stipulated time limit that it shall be deemed as acceptance of the complaints.



“The sanctioned broadcasters were summoned to the NBC Headquarters on Wednesday 3rd of August 2022, only to be given letters of penalties without following due process.



“Furthermore, Section 14.2(1)(2) of the Code, stipulates a time limit for receiving complaints, and provides as follows; “Any person, group of persons or institutions aggressive, may complain with the commission within 14 days of the occurrence of the act or omission. A complaint received after 14 days specified in 14.2.1 shall not be entertained by the commission”. In the case of Trust Television Network, the alleged offensive documentary was transmitted in March 2022.



“The alleged complaint was not brought to Trust Television Network until a letter of imposition of fines was delivered to Trust Television Network on Wednesday 3rd August 2022, four months after the transmission of the alleged offensive TV documentary produced by the station which was transmitted 5, March 2022. This is another violation of NBC codes by NBC.”



BON, therefore, told the NBC to withdraw the fines imposed on the organisations for lack of fair hearing and violation of the codes of NBC as stipulated in Sections 14.2. (1) (2).



Also, the NGE’s President, Mustapha Isah has called for the immediate withdrawal of the fine.

Isah said the government should see the media as partners in progress in its fight against terrorism instead of sanctioning them for performing their constitutional responsibility.



He said: “I have watched the Trust TV documentary severally and I did not see where it glamourised or glorified banditry. Such a report can help the government in its fight against terrorism.”

He also stressed the resolve of the Guild not to buckle under any circumstance in its duty of defending and promoting the cause of democracy and press freedom in the country.



On its part, the MRA urged NBC to rescind its decision to penalise media houses for allegedly broadcasting documentaries on terrorists.

The programme director of the MRA, Mr Ayode Longe, in a statement, described NBC’s action as unconstitutional and repressive.



The group threatened to take legal action against the commission if the measures were not reversed.

You can’t gag media, says CDD

Meanwhile, the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has described the imposition of a fine on the media outfits by NBC as an attempt by the federal government to gag the press.



CDD Director, Idayat Hassan, described the imposition of the fine as obnoxious, oppressive and suppressive, asking the commission to withdraw it immediately.

According to her, the fine is a reprehensible attempt to gag the media and infringe on citizens’ rights to free speech and information.



“As the partner who supported Trust TV in producing the documentary, we unapologetically emphasise that the documentary was done and aired in the public interest. The documentary was based on years of field research, representing all affected communities and proffered pathways to ending the conflict. The calibre of persons featured in the documentary and those who attended the screenings, followed by a panel discussion, only speaks to our genuine interest in finding solutions to the conflict,” the statement explained.



“We are shocked to see how the National Broadcasting Commission violated its procedures by not giving the affected media organisations the right to a fair hearing and acting without receiving any written complaints from anybody as required by its law.



“As a regulator, we expect the NBC to act independently and professionally without succumbing to political pressure.”