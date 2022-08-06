Elegant Sisi Abba Glamourous at 80

By Azuka Ogujiuba

Sisi Abba Folawiyo, renowned fashion icon and wife of the late billionaire philanthropist, Baba Adinni of Yorubaland, Wahab Iyanda Folawiyo held a blast party to celebrate her 80th year on earth.

The event took place at her luxurious mansion at Ikoyi and had a host of eminent Nigerians. To mention a few, the former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, and his Ogun State counterpart, Dapo Abiodun; Senator Oluremi Tinubu and Senator Florence Ita-Giwa were present to celebrate the stylish octogenarian.

The event started with prayers at the Mosque in her residence, where the Imam admonish the dignitaries present to live exemplary, modest, and honest lives.

This significant event, a milestone, was put together by her son, a renowned legal practitioner, Segun Awolowo.

As a fashion icon with the ‘Labanella’ fashion house, she remains an inspiration for the new generation of designers, and they came out in their numbers to celebrate their inspirer.