Kano Approves N377m Leventis Foundation Counterpart Fund

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State Executive Council has approved N377, 312, 386.70 million as 2017-2020 outstanding counterpart funds for the Leventis Foundation and Kano State Agricultural Training School in Panda.

The state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who briefed journalists on the outcome of the weekly meeting held at the council Chamber in the Government House, Kano, last Wednesday said the school, which was established in 1988, has so far trained and graduated over 2, 700 youths in crops, livestock and fisheries value chains across the state.

He said the programme of the school is in line with the Agricultural Transformation Programme of the state, which is in line with the state policy thrust in agriculture.

Garba pointed out that despite the non-receipt of the fund, the programmes and activities of the school are still ongoing, including staff salaries and operation standards.

The commissioner also announced that the council has approved the upward review of operative rates in the construction of two-coated surface dressed road network at NNDC Quarters in Sharada, awarded at the cost of N48, 577, 200.00 million, which was revised to the tune of N105, 629, 494.26 million.

The council, he said, also received a progress report for the month of May this year on the construction of Muhammadu Buhari Interchange at NNPC mega Station Rotary Intersection in Hotoro on the Maiduguri road in the metropolis.

Garba revealed that the project, which has reached 70 per cent completion stage, was awarded at the cost of N8, 980, 303, 460.63 billion and the sum of N6, 013, 954, 461.84 billion has so far been paid to the contractor handling the project.

He stated that the council has also approved the implementation of the 2022 budget for the state Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (KSCHCMA) totaling the sum of N6, 891, 011, 898.85 billion.

The commissioner also said the council approved the review of composition of members of the Kano State Council of Emirs made up of 21 members to include representatives of the security organisations.

Garba announced that the council has also given approval for the renaming of Girls Science and Technical College in Gwarmai to Hajiya Mariya Sunusi Dantata, mother of renowned businessman, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, following a request from the Committee on Education and Elders in Bebeji Local Government Area, in view of her son’s contributions to the development of education.

Other approvals by the council included ratifications for approvals for the award of contracts for the construction of two roads at Tumfafi town in Dawakin Tofa LGA; approval for the construction of two cell RC box culverts as flood control measures at the airport by Katsina road roundabout; approval for the procurement of firefighting operational vehicles.

He further revealed other ratifications by the council included award of contract for the construction of Kwanar Garin Ali-Garin Ali Road in Garko LGA and the contract for the supply of water treatment chemicals in 2021.