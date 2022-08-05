Foundations Partner Odogbolu Local Government on free medical outreach

Mary Nnah

To further display its desirability to serve humanity through the provision of good medical services, Hon. Ladejobi Shuaib led Odogbolu Local Government administration in collaboration Detola Abike Mogaji Memorial Foundation and Hon. Oluwaseun Adekunmi (HOA) Foundation organised a free medical outreach for women, youth, aged and vulnerable in the local government area as part of activities to mark Hon. Ladejobi Shuaib one year in office.

The medical intervention, which was held at Odogbolu Market Square and Sabo/Efiyan area of the local government area took place recently offered screening and treatment for malaria, typhoid, peptic ulcer, and urinary tract infections, hypertension, as well as a general health check. It was made free to all adults especially the aged people in the communities.

The Executive Chairman, Hon. Ladejobi Shuaib who was ably represented by the Supervisor for Health, Water Resource and Environment, Hon. Olajide Balogun said, “We found out that even with the food given out, some people cannot eat because of their health conditions and we felt it will be better to collaborate with Detola Abike Mogaji Memorial Foundation and Hon. Oluwaseun Adekunmi (HOA) Foundation, to have people diagnose for proper medications and it’s our believe that this initiative would help in improving the well-being of our people, health-wise”.

He stressed on the need for people to be more health conscious and also advised residents to visit the over 28 public health centers across the local government whenever they feel uncomfortable with their health especially now that we are experiencing the effect of climate change on our environment.

The promoter of Detola Abike Mogaji Memorial Foundation, Mr. ‘Tunde Mogaji, said the outreach was aimed to support and complement Hon. Ladejobi Shuaib efforts in his health agenda while the foundation is poised to enhance the general well-being of the people of Odogbolu Local Government and this initiative was part of our modest decision to give priority to the health needs of Odogbolu people and help them access free medical treatment at these challenging times when people can barely offset their medical bills.

Speaking at the program, the Founder of Hon. Oluwaseun Adekunmi (HOA) Foundation, Hon. Oluwaseun Oguntade fondly called Seun Mother commended the Executive Chairman of Odogbolu Local Government Area, Hon. Ladejobi Shuaib for his humanitarian disposition and passionate desire to impact lives and promote the wellness of his people through people-oriented programmes and also noted that health is wealth and a foundation for economic growth and development of any society, as such our people should be more health conscious and added that foundation will continue to partner with relevant government agencies,well-meaning individuals and organizations to bring dividend of good governance closer to the people.

Speaking earlier, the lead consultant of the initiative, Mr. Olajide Dada, said the Free Medical Outreach is expected to counsel and create awareness on health matters, and healthy living as well as test and treat ailments such as Tuberculosis, Malaria, and blood pressure among others to over 500 beneficiaries and will continue to collaborate with like-minded people and organizations in bringing social development closer to the grassroots.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Omowunmi Oshileye, a retired matron at Odogbolu/Aiyepe General Hospital expressed satisfaction with the process and commended the council chairman, Detola Abike Mogaji Memorial Foundation and Hon. Oluwaseun Adekunmi (HOA) Foundation for the intervention which will save the lives of many and other numerous people-oriented programmes embarked upon by this administration.