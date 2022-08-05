Fayemi: Contributory Pension Scheme’ll Curb Poverty among Pensioners

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti



The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has clarified that the state’s civil service has keyed fully into the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), in a bid to alleviate the suffering of the retirees and fight poverty among them.

Fayemi made the clarification yesterday as the Ekiti State Pension Commission (PENCOM), commenced the payment of retirement benefits to 2021-2022 beneficiaries of the CPS.

He said during the presentation of the payment document to the beneficiaries that the move is part of the activities of his administration to complement the monthly release of N100 million to defray the N12 billion debt owed the pensioners under CPS.

The governor, who was represented by his the Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Bisi Egbeyemi, added that his administration is considering various options to liquidate the huge debt before the expiration of his tenure.

He commended the commission over the gesture and its contributions to the success of his administration and the overall development of the state.

Fayemi described the payment as the beginning of a new life for the public servants in the state, particularly the introduction of the CPS.

He further reiterated the readiness of his administration to continue to alleviate the sufferings of the senior citizens by making regular payment of their benefits a top priority.

Fayemi also urged employers of labour that are yet to fully participate in the scheme to brace up and key into the system.

He said: “I regret that some of the retirees had died while waiting for their entitlements in the past. This could be attributed to poor governance by the immediate past administration.”

The Permanent Secretary, Ekiti State Pension Commission, Mr. Folabi Adebiyi, said that the commission had made series of landmark achievements under the Fayemi’s administration.

Adebiyi mentioned that the commission had paid Accident Insurance Claims (AIC) to contributors, who had accident in the course of discharging the official assignments.

Other achievements recorded by the commission, according to him, included the creation of database for all pensioners in the state and local governments as well as Ministry, Department and Agencies (MDAs).

He also paid a glowing tribute to the governor for his unflinching support that made the event a reality.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) Ekiti State Chapter, Mr. Joel Akinola, commended the PENCOM, over the payment and declared the readiness of the retiree to continue to support the scheme to achieve its aim.