Buhari Will Deliver Free, Fair Elections in 2023, NSA Assures

*INEC projects 95 million may Vote in 1,491 constituencies

*Military pledges support, loyalty to constitution, president

*All eyes on Nigeria, says United States

Chuks Okocha and Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

As the nation inches closer to the 2023 general election, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd) yesterday declared that PAresident Muhammadu Buhari was determined to bequeath a transparent election before exiting the seat of power and would not condone fraud in any form in what he described in Nigerian parlance as “wuru wuru.”



He said this at the opening ceremony of an election security workshop with the theme: “The 2023 General Elections: Enhancing National Security Capacity for a Secure and Credible Electoral Process in Nigeria.”

The NSA spoke as the United States Envoy to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard said the United States and the international community were watching the preparations for the 2023 polls.



She emphasised the imperatives of a peaceful conduct of the election and the need for the synergy of the security agencies ahead of the election and beyond.

She spoke as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, said the general election was critical and required concerted efforts of stakeholders to ensure its success.



Speaking in the same vein, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Lucky Irabor, pledged the support of the military establishment towards the election even as he pledged loyalty of the Armed Forces to the Constitution and President Muhammadu Buhari.

Also, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, said that as part of its preparations for the 2023 elections, the Nigerian Police had commenced the training of 400 police officers across the 36 State commands.



Monguno said president Buhari remained committed towards conducting a free, fair, credible and transparent election devoid of fraud.

“The successes recorded in the recent elections in Anambra, Osun and Ekiti States clearly demonstrates Mr. president’s commitment to bequeath a level playing field to all contestants and determination to bequeath the legacy of a strong institution and values to our beloved nation.



“This remains resolute and our commitment to guarantee a free, fair and credible election remains unwavering. I must reiterate that the president is firmly committed to delivering an election that is completely transparent which will command the general acceptance of the general population.

“This election as far as the president is concerned will be devoid of, to use the Nigerian parlance, any wuru wuru.”

In his contribution, Irabor, pledged the support of the military establishment for the election even as he pledged loyalty of the Armed Forces to the Constitution and President Muhammadu Buhari.



“What every Nigerian and friends of Nigeria want is free, fair and secure conduct of 2023 elections. Because as members of the armed forces, we give support to the civil authority and the Nigerian Police being the lead in internal security provisions, we give our support to civil authority in this regard.

“We, the entire hierarchy of the armed forces, will give our support. We as members of the armed forces have a covenant with the democratic process. The growth of our democracy is so pivotal. We are here not only to re-echo that covenant, but to assure every Nigerian that we are here to give support throughout the entire process and beyond.



“Let me use this opportunity to pledge our loyalty to Mr. President and the constitution and the Nigerian constitution,” he said.

In his remarks, Yakubu, said the general election was critical and required concerted efforts of stakeholders to ensure its success.

He said the conduct of election in Nigeria was akin to conduct of election for West Africa by Nigeria’s sheer size and therefore, required concerted efforts of the stakeholders.”



He also disclosed that the commission have produced a revised code of conducts for security personnel during elections.

Giving details of next year elections, the INEC chairman said that the general election, “involves a projected voter population of about 95 million for the 2023 general elections which is over 20 million more than the combined voter population of the other 14 countries in West Africa.”

Yakubu continued, “Voters will also elect candidates for 1,491 constituencies (one presidential constituency, 28 governorship elections, 109 Senatorial Districts, 360 federal constituencies and 993 State Assembly seats).”



He told the security agencies at the seminar that ensuring the safety and security of voters, election personnel and materials, candidates, party agents, observers, the media and transporters was enormous.



The INEC Chairman stressed further that, “This responsibility has become more challenging in the context of the current security situation in the country.”

According to the INEC chairman, “election preparations, deployment and implementation constitute the most extensive mobilisation that could happen in a country, whether in peacetime or in wartime.”



According to him “In Nigeria, it involves the recruitment and training of staff and managing the logistics for their deployment to 176,846 Polling Units spread across 8,809 electoral Wards, 774 Local Areas and 37 States of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“With about seven months to the next general election, there is time for proactive measures to ensure that the entire country is secure for election to hold nationwide.”



Earlier in his remarks, the Inspector-General of Police said that as part of its preparations for the 2023 elections, the Nigerian Police had commenced the training of 400 police officers across the 36 state Commands.

“Towards this end, we shall continue to ensure that requisite orientation and adequate preparations are made to guarantee professional service delivery by the Nigeria Police Force and ensure strong inter-agency synergy that will engender a peaceful, secure, and credible elections in 2023 in line with Mr. President’s vision,” he said.



Also, a former Inspector-General of Police, Aliyu Attah, who spoke on behalf of former police chiefs, recalled that the June 12, 1993 election was cancelled by the Gen Ibrahim Babangida regime owing to security fears and urged the security agencies to ensure a peaceful conduct of the election.

The event was attended by military service chiefs and heads of other security agencies.

About eight former Inspectors-General of Police and ministers also attended the event organised by the Force Headquarters in collaboration with former Inspector-General of Police, Solomon Arase.